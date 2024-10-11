KOREA: As reported by Soompi, The Fiery Priest is making a highly anticipated return after five years! First aired in 2019, the SBS drama follows a Catholic priest with anger issues and a timid detective as they team up to solve a murder case.

The first season of the drama, starring Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun, reached a high point of 22 per cent in viewership.

On Oct 10, the lead trio — Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun — teased fans with a dramatic new poster for Season 2. The poster, featuring the bold tagline, “Bellato’s mission begins,” shows Kim Hae Il (Kim Nam Gil), Park Kyung Sun (Honey Lee), and Goo Dae Young (Kim Sung Kyun) ready for action as they relocate their mission to Busan.

Delivering justice

At the forefront, Kim Hae Il, holding a rosary, takes centre stage. In this season, he’s chosen by the Pope and given the title “Bellato,” symbolizing his role in delivering justice. Fans are eager to see what challenges he’ll face in the upcoming episodes.

Joining him, prosecutor Park Kyung Sun takes on the role of an “apostle of justice”, wielding a sword, while detective Goo Dae Young stands ready with his pistol, determined to assist the team. Their intense dynamic promises exciting chemistry as they battle against evil.

Meeting high expectations of viewers

The production team expressed their confidence in the cast, stating that Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun’s flawless chemistry will make it feel as if no time has passed since Season 1. They are confident that Season 2 will meet the high expectations of viewers.

Season 2 of The Fiery Priest is set to air on Nov 8 at 10 p.m. KST.

Known for his fascinating performances and ability to represent complicated characters, Kim Nam Gil is an accomplished actor from South Korea. His career has been marked by his versatility, taking on roles in various genres, from historical dramas to action thrillers.