KOREA: According to Allkpop, aespa will surprise fans by releasing its “aespa Special Digital Single: SYNK: PARALLEL LINE” on several music platforms on Oct 9 at 6 pm KST. Each member contributed four solo tracks to the single, first shown off at their second gig.

Due to their performances, these songs became well-known, encouraging fans to make dance covers and post challenges on social media. With the official release, the songs are expected to garner significant attention.

Hip-hop dance song

Karina’s solo track, ‘UP,’ is a hip-hop dance song with a catchy chorus and minimalist sound. Co-written by Karina, the lyrics reflect her confident determination to captivate listeners.

Giselle’s track, ‘Dopamine,’ is an R&B song in which she contributed to both composition and lyrics. The song explores the bittersweet emotions of pretending to be unaffected by love while hiding one’s true feelings.

Ningning’s song, ‘Bored!’ is an R&B dance track with a distinctive topline and rhythmic beat. The lyrics, co-written by Ningning, capture the hidden feelings in a relationship that begins passionately but eventually becomes dull.

Winter’s track, ‘Spark,’ which she also co-wrote and composed, blends a refreshing EDM sound with a dreamy atmosphere, metaphorically expressing the experience of falling in love sparked by a small moment.

Upcoming fifth mini-album

Additionally, aespa has teased their upcoming fifth mini-album, Whiplash, set to be released on Oct 21st. Teaser images and videos of Winter and Giselle were revealed on Oct 7th, showcasing their bold new looks aligned with the album’s intense vibe.

Pre-orders for Whiplash are available both online and at record stores.

The South Korean girl group aespa was created by SM Entertainment. They have swiftly become well-known in the K-pop world thanks to their unique concept and appealing songs. aespa is unique for its incorporation of a metaverse narrative.

Each member has a virtual counterpart known as an “ae,” creating a parallel universe for the group’s music and storytelling.