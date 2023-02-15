Finger hearts from WP’s Sengkang GRC MPs on Valentine’s Day

SINGAPORE — When the Sengkang GRC Members of Parliament found themselves all dressed in shades of pink on Feb 14; the day the national Budget for this year was announced, they took the opportunity to take a Valentine’s Day we-fie.

Ms He Ting Ru, who anchored The Workers’ Party team in Sengkang GRC in the last General Election, posted a photo on her Facebook and Instagram accounts of herself and fellow MPs Mr Louis Chua and Assoc Prof Jamus Lim.

“Happy Valentine’s from us to you! (AKA #TeamSengkang realising we managed to colour code our outfits today for the #SGBudget2023 in Parliament),” wrote Ms He.

In the photo, Mr Chua and Assoc Prof Lim posed with the finger hearts gesture, while Ms He did the hand heart. The finger hearts gesture is also known as Korean Finger Hearts since it was first used in the last decade or so by K-pop stars before it gained popularity in other parts of Asia and the world.

Ms He’s post evidently charmed many, and the photo of the three MPs was shared by others, including Assoc Prof Lim, who shared it twice on his Facebook page, as well as The Workers’ Party itself.

The WP Sengkang GRC MPs faced a major challenge toward the end of 2021 and onward after it was discovered that former fellow MP Raeesah Khan had lied in Parliament more than once. She stepped down on Nov 30, 2021, and resigned from the WP.

After she stepped down, Ms He, who chairs Sengkang’s Town Council, announced in a press conference on Dec 2 of that year that the residents whom Ms Khan had represented would be taken care of.

The WP then announced that the Sengkang GRC map would be redrawn and Compassvale was distributed among Ms He, Assoc Prof Lim, and Mr Chua.

And in further proof of commitment to the ward, even the WP’s top leadership visited households in Compassvale last year, secretary-general and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh as well as party chair and vice chair, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, respectively. /TISG

