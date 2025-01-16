SINGAPORE: Food and beverage (F&B) assistants hold the fastest-growing jobs in Singapore, with a 92 per cent growth over the past three years, according to LinkedIn’s latest annual jobs report, released on Thursday, Jan 16. The report also highlights the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI)-related roles, which are quickly catching up in the job market.

According to The Business Times, out of the top 15 fastest-growing jobs, 10 are new to the list. Roles not included last year include AI researcher and AI engineer—jobs created on the rise of AI.

LinkedIn noted that some other roles have grown quickly due to the rise of digital and AI technologies. These include jobs like electrical and instrumentation technician (3rd), technical sales engineer (8th), and presales consultant (15th), all linked to supporting AI-driven solutions. New to the list are F&B assistant, the fastest-growing job, and facilities coordinator.

LinkedIn explained that these roles “reflect post-Covid recovery trends in the broader economy”, including the rebound of the hospitality sector and the return of office workers.

Five roles on the list are not new: sustainability consultant, quantitative developer, quantitative researcher, technical support engineer, and legal specialist.

The data was based on a LinkedIn study of millions of jobs taken up between Jan 1, 2022, and July 31, 2024. To make it to the list, roles had to show positive growth, enough job postings in the past year, and a significant increase by 2024.

LinkedIn said that Singapore’s 2025 list includes a balanced mix of technical roles and those that combine both technical and soft skills. The report highlighted that the growing demand for roles requiring both technical and soft skills reflects the increasing importance of soft skills.

Looking ahead, LinkedIn added, professionals who can blend these “human-centric, interpersonal skills” with technical expertise will stand out in the job market.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn found that over two-thirds of professionals in Singapore plan to change roles in 2025, higher than the global average of 58 per cent, led by 76 per cent of Millennials and 71 per cent of Gen Zs.

While this is the case, 61% said the job search has become harder, and many, especially Gen Zs, are struggling to stay positive. Nearly three in 10 (29%) have yet to secure a job since early 2024.

Almost half of the respondents said they were “ghosted” by recruiters or didn’t hear back after applying, while 56% said it made it hard for them to understand why they weren’t offered the job. Many reported putting in more effort but not seeing results. Nearly half (47%) said they were applying for more jobs but were hearing less back.

Respondents also shared they spent an average of one to two hours a week applying for jobs, with 67% finding the process time-consuming. More than half applied for up to five jobs a week, while Millennials and Gen Zs tried for as many as eight.

Despite the increased effort, recruiters in Singapore said only 3.4% of applications met their requirements. More than a quarter of human resource (HR) professionals reported spending three to five hours a day reviewing applications, with many actively seeking talent due to the lack of candidates with the right technical and soft skills.

Compensation, work-life balance, and growth opportunities were the top priorities for Singapore professionals when considering new roles. Four in 10 said better pay was their main reason for seeking a job change, 37% pointed to work-life balance, and 23% were motivated by growth opportunities.

Financial pressures, including high living costs, lack of raises, and fewer flexible work options, were key concerns for many professionals. Three in five were open to exploring roles in different industries, with Gen X showing the highest level of interest.

Here are the top 15 fastest-growing jobs in Singapore, according to LinkedIn’s annual jobs report:

Food and beverage (F&B) assistant – 92% growth over three years AI researcher – 81% growth Electrical and instrumentation technician – 78% growth Sustainability consultant – 62.5% growth Quantitative developer – 60.2% growth AI engineer – 55.6% growth Platform engineer – 51.3% growth Technical sales engineer – 44.7% growth Facilities coordinator – 43.8% growth Quantitative researcher – 40.2% growth Support associate – 39.6% growth Technical support engineer – 36.7% growth Tax specialist – 31.6% growth Legal specialist – 31.5% growth Presales consultant – 30.8% growth

/TISG

