Actress-host Fatin Amira will not present the upcoming episode of Suria’s infotainment show, Manja, scheduled to air on Monday (Jan 29).

These developments come in the wake of allegations suggesting Fatin’s involvement with Sofian Roslan, the husband of actress-host Nurul Aini. The controversy surfaced after a TikTok video went viral on Jan 20, captioned “Nurul Aini husband Sofian Roslan checks in hotel with Fatin Amira.”

This absence follows her non-appearance in the episode broadcast on Jan 22, which featured the remaining hosts, Iskandar Shah, Zhin Sadali, and Natasha Faisal.

Mediacorp stated that Fatin Amira was not part of the Jan 22 episode and will also be absent from the Jan 29 episode without specifying reasons for her absence.

Viral video showing the alleged affair

On Saturday morning (Jan 20), an online video surfaced, allegedly showing Singaporean actress Nurul Aini’s husband, Sofian Roslan, meeting up with Suria actress Fatin Amira.

The video depicted both Fatin Amira and Nuru Ainil’s property agent husband, Sofian Roslan, exiting the same car and sharing a kiss after boarding the vehicle.

Nurul Aini requests privacy

In response to the video, Nurul Aini released a statement on Instagram, acknowledging the challenging time for her family and requesting privacy. Her husband, Sofian Roslan, also apologised on Instagram, expressing regret for the pain caused to his family.

The couple, married for 16 years with three children, including a 12-year-old son and two daughters aged 11 and two, faced public scrutiny.

Sofian Roslan apologized to Nurul Aini, pledging to spend the rest of his life making amends. He also apologized to family, friends, clients, and followers for his shortcomings and asked for space to heal properly. Notably, Sofian Roslan deleted the post a day after sharing it on Instagram (Jan 21).

Instagram accounts set to private

Subsequently, both Fatin Amira and Sofian Roslan have made their Instagram accounts private.

Read related: Nurul Aini breaks silence on husband’s alleged affair with another actress