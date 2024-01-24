;
Nurul Aini breaks silence on husband’s alleged affair with another actress

January 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: On Saturday morning (Jan 20), a video surfaced online allegedly showing Singaporean actress Nurul Aini’s husband, Sofian Roslan, meeting up with Suria actress Fatin Amira.

The footage, accompanied by a caption: “Nurul Aini husband Sofian Roslan checks in a hotel with Fatin Amira,” depicted Sofian and Fatin exiting separately from the same car in an underground carpark and then entering a hotel lift lobby moments apart. They were seen again later, returning to the car and kissing before leaving the scene.

Following the video’s circulation, Nurul Aini released a statement on social media, acknowledging the challenging time for her family and requesting privacy and understanding.

 

Meanwhile, Sofian took to Instagram, admitting to his infidelity and expressing regret for causing pain to his wife and family. The couple, married for 16 years with three children, including a 12-year-old son and two daughters aged 11 and two, faced public scrutiny.

Sofian apologized to Nurul, pledging to spend the rest of his life making amends. He also apologized to family, friends, clients, and followers for his shortcomings and asked for space to heal properly. Notably, Sofian deleted the post a day after sharing it on Instagram (Jan 21).

On the other hand, Fatin, who’s also said to be married and is a property agent by profession, remained silent amidst the scandal.

However, she set her Instagram account to private following the video’s viral spread.

The situation created a public spectacle as the involved parties grappled with the aftermath of the revelation, leaving many speculating on the future of Nurul and Sofian’s relationship and the impact on their family.

