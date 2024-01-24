Life is short, and sometimes, it can surely overwhelm us, especially when dealing with the loss of our loved ones. It breaks my heart today to share with you about Korean celebrities who have died by suicide and left us too soon.

Let’s take a moment of silence as we remember these talented artists who brought sunshine and rainbows into our lives with their films and music.

Lee Sun-kyun

Lee Sun-kyun, a well-known actor from South Korea, passed away on Dec 27, 2023, at 48 years old. He has left behind a substantial legacy of compelling performances in movies and television, showcasing his versatility and skill in captivating audiences through nuanced portrayals.

The actor is famous for his role in the hit movie Parasite. Lee Sun-kyun’s career flourished in the late 2000s, marked by his roles in well-received dramas such as “Coffee Prince” and “Behind the White Tower.” His leading man status was further established through successful shows like “Pasta,” “Golden Time,” and “My Mister.”

Kim Jonghyun

This SHINee member died on Dec 18, 2017. He debuted with the group in 2008 and played a significant role in their success, contributing to the release of 12 albums in both Korean and Japanese before his unfortunate passing in 2017. Jonghyun wasn’t only a gifted vocalist but a prolific songwriter and producer.

He played an active role in composing and writing lyrics for SHINee’s songs, demonstrating his artistic depth and creative vision. In 2015, Jonghyun ventured into a successful solo career, releasing three critically acclaimed albums and solidifying his position as a versatile artist capable of exploring diverse musical styles.

Sulli

Choi Jin-ri, also known as Sulli, was a singer and actress. She gained recognition as a former girl group f(x) member, which debuted in 2009. Before her music career, she had secured supporting and guest roles on various television shows.

On Oct 14, 2019, Sulli was discovered deceased at her residence in Seongnam. She had been seen shooting for an advertisement, showing no apparent signs of depression or suicidal tendencies. However, it was suspected that cyberbullying played a role in her tragic death.

IU, who was Sulli’s closest friend, paid tribute to her by composing the song “Peach.”

Fans speculated that IU’s collaboration with BTS’s Suga on the song “Eight” was also a dedication to Sulli, further highlighting the impact of her passing on those who knew her intimately.

Goo Hara

A friend of Sulli, Goo Hara sadly passed away six weeks after Sulli’s death on Nov 24, 2019. Hara debuted in 2007 as a member of the widely acclaimed K-pop girl group KARA.

Her vibrant personality, enchanting vocals, and captivating dance skills endeared her to fans, playing a pivotal role in KARA’s significant success in Korea and internationally.

Collaborating with the group, Hara contributed to the release of several chart-topping hits such as “Honey,” “Mister,” and “Lupin,” establishing KARA as one of the most influential girl groups of their generation.

Moon Bin

The South Korean entertainment industry mourned the loss of a talented artist who was a singer, dancer, and actor under the label Fantagio. He debuted in 2016 as a member of the beloved K-pop boy group Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha.

Sadly, Moon Bin passed away on 19 April 2023 at the young age of 25.

He was recognized for his charming personality, powerful vocals, and skilled dancing, leaving a lasting impact on fans.

His passion for music, dedication to his craft, and genuine connection with followers endeared him to many, and he is remembered with love and admiration by those who cherished his contributions to the entertainment industry.

