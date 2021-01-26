Song Yu Jung dies at the age of 26

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It has been reported that South Korean actress Song Yu Jung has passed away at the age of 26. A source from her agency Sublime Artist Agency said on January 25 that the actress passed away on January 23. Her cause of death was not announced yet, as reported by Soompi.

Song Yu Jung started as a cosmetics brand model before acting in MBC’s Golden Rainbow in 2013. Following that, she appeared in MBC’s Make Your Wish, KBS2’s School 2017 and web drama Dear My Name. Song has appeared in music videos for iKON’s Goodbye Road, Standing Egg’s Friend to Lover and NIve’s How Do I.

In 2019, Song signed with the Sublime Artist Agency, which also represents Parasite actor Song Kang-ho and singer Jung Ji-hoon (aka Rain), among others, as she prepared to take the next step in her career, according to South China Morning Post. After Dear My Name, Song did not appear in any more dramas but appeared in Standing Egg’s Friend to Lover and NIve’s How Do I, both in 2020.

Although the cause of death has not been confirmed officially, several early news reports in Korea reported that she had committed suicide but the articles were later amended. If she did really commit suicide, Song would join a long and troubling list of artistes who have taken their own lives in the past few years, including K-pop stars Sulli and Goo Hara.

Sublime Artist Agency shared an additional statement about Song Yu Jung’s passing. Read the statement below:

Actress Song Yu Jung departed this life on January 23, 2021.

In accordance with the wishes of her family, the funeral was held quietly, and the funeral procession takes place on January 25.

Song Yu Jung was a friend of ours who always gave us joy with her bright smile, and she was a wonderful actress who acted with heated passion.

Fans prayed for the repose of her soul so that she may rest in peace in a happy place.

Song Yu Jung’s funeral procession will begin on January 25 at 1:30 p.m. KST.

