BLACKPINK’s Rosé debuts solo song

Seoul — Look out for some exciting news this month as BLACKPINK’s Rosé is set to release her first solo track. BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment announced the good news on Monday (January 25).

YG Entertainment confirmed that Rosé will be performing the track for the first time during BLACKPINK’s upcoming The Show concert on January 31, according to a report by CNA. The K-pop star had personally requested to perform her song during the concert, as announced by YG Entertainment.

The agency also said that the K-pop star has already completed filming the music video for the track and that they are working hard in the final stages “to ensure a high-quality release”. Blinks (fans of BLACKPINK) can also anticipate hearing an announcement about the schedule of the solo release “shortly”.

YG Entertainment said that the song is “completely different from BLACKPINK’s music to date” and that it captures the strength of the singer’s soulful vocals. BLACKPINK’s concert was originally scheduled to take place in December but was delayed due to the reinstatement of stricter social distancing guidelines.

Jennie was the first BLACKPINK member to release a solo track, titled Solo, in November 2018.

Born on February 11, 1997, Roseanne Park, better known by the mononym Rosé is a New Zealand singer based in South Korea. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years.

She eventually made her debut as a vocalist in the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016. As a solo artist, she has featured in labelmate G-Dragon’s 2012 track “Without You”, which peaked at number 10 on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Rosé trained at YG Entertainment for four years before her announcement as a member of BLACKPINK in June 2016. She was the last member to be revealed. The group debuted in August 2016 with the single album Square One, which produced the lead singles “Whistle” and ”Boombayah”.

