Fann Wong tests positive for COVID as part of her “big reveal” to her fans

SINGAPORE: Local artist Fann Wong shared an Instagram post revealing that she has prepared something big for her fans. However, she also posted unexpected news – she tested positive for COVID-19.
Fann Wong stated in her post caption: “It’s a wrap ❤️ Keep your eyes peeled for the big reveal 🤩”
In the IG post, the first photo displays the artist and the people working with her to fulfil the big reveal that she was talking about. When swiped right, a photo of a test result exhibiting two lines which indicates that Fann Wong is indeed positive for the virus.
Several local artists have commented their good wishes for the actress.
Quan Yifong commented: “Early recovery….. Now the problem is that the next person should be nervous (pertaining to the possible next COVID-positive victim)”
Rebecca Lim also mentioned: “Take care and get well soon❤️”
Sora Ma remarked: “Ahhh! Fortunately, work ended smoothly! I hope it’s okay. Rest well.”
Dasmond Koh and Desmond Tan also commented, wishing Fann Wong a speedy recovery.
Netizens have also expressed their comments in the post.
One IG user said: “Nothing, it will be fine in two days.”
Another IG user mentioned: “Ohh no, it seems like there will be a few days of pain.”
More concerned netizens suggested: “Drink a little more coconut water and a little more rest”, “You’re busy every day and it’s time to rest at home ❤” , “Sis have a good rest 💕💕 recover soon”, “Omg take care~ stay “positive” but in a good way”, “Take care, drink more water😍”, and “Childhood idol take care ❤ hope you get well soon! 🌻🌻🌻 Can’t go out casually! Have a great Friday morning at home 🏠”
