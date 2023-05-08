TikTok influencer Ridhwan Azman ends up in hospital from food poisoning after trip to Bangkok

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, influencer Ridhwan Azman shared his experience as he enjoyed the food in Bangkok, although he ended up being in a hospital for food poisoning. The first few snippets showed the different kinds of foods that he and his girlfriend consumed, such as salt-baked fish, steak, and prawns. However, it was followed by a clip of him sitting in a wheelchair and lying in a hospital bed.



Ridhwan stated: “Food poisoning is not fun.” He does not know which food exactly caused the inconvenience.

@ridhwannabe_ Food poisoning is not fun 🤡 Not sure which food caused it but I still enjoyed the trip ❤️ ♬ original sound – Lauren Wisken

In a news article by AsiaOne, the TikToker also posted in his Instagram stories the symptoms that he had before discovering that he had food poisoning. These include a 40 degrees fever and several trips to the bathroom.

He added: “Everything I ate or drank would exit my body, felt weak and (my) tummy was in so much pain… I still love the food in Bangkok but you got to be very careful.”

Netizens have expressed their thoughts and opinions on the TikTok video.

One netizen stated: “get well soon !! pls avoid raw food.”

Many people guessed that the live shrimp caused food poisoning.

It was also reported that this was not the first case of food poisoning after eating food in Thailand. According to AsiaOne, a woman shared a TikTok video last August expressing how she continuously vomited and had diarrhoea after eating raw shrimp.

In the same period, yet another TikTok user posted that she also had food poisoning after eating raw oysters. The doctor needed to give her four types of medication.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg