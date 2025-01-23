SINGAPORE: On Thursday (Jan 23), FairPrice Group announced that an $8 voucher would be given to shoppers who spend $100 at any FairPrice, FairPrice Finest or FairPrice Xtra store from Jan 23 to 26. This is when many Singaporeans will likely be doing last-minute shopping for the Chinese New Year holiday period.

For each transaction, up to two of these return vouchers may be issued to shoppers. They may be redeemed from any of the retailer’s stores between Jan 24 and Feb 28. There is no minimum spending requirement to redeem these vouchers. Multiple return vouchers can be used per transaction.

According to a press release from FairPrice Group, the vouchers are being given out to “further help Singaporeans stretch their dollar” as they stock up for their celebrations to mark the Lunar New Year. The retailer added that the vouchers will be distributed at FairPrice stores while supplies last.

Vipul Chawla, the CEO of FairPrice Group, said, “We know that festive shopping is going to be on the minds of many of our customers this close to the Chinese New Year break,” and added that the retailer wants everyone in Singapore to have the staples they need as they celebrate with family and friends.

It is the supermarket chain’s second round of return vouchers for this year. On Jan 3, FairPrice Group had said that customers who spend $60 worth of CDC supermarket vouchers in a single transaction at any FairPrice store would receive a $6 return voucher.

The offer, made available until Jan 12, was part of Singapore’s diamond jubilee (SG60) celebrations.

The retailer said that FairPrice Group aimed to help Singaporeans manage their daily expenses during stubborn inflation and economic challenges. This first round of return vouchers is also valid until February 28, 2025.

FairPrice Group’s return voucher initiative complements the Government’s CDC Vouchers Scheme, which provides every Singaporean household with S$300 vouchers, valid until Dec 31.

On Jan 9, the retailer also announced that it will freeze the prices of popular seafood, pork, and vegetable items across its outlets during the Chinese New Year period. This will keep the festive essentials “within reach for all”, FairPrice Group said.

The featured photo above is from fairpricegroup.com.sg. /TISG

