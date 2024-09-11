Home News

Expect travel delays from JB to SG due to tighter security measures while Pope in Singapore

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: In the coming days, there will be tighter security measures for travellers to Singapore, including those using the land borders from Johor Bahru. This will most likely cause delays for travellers coming from Malaysia.

“Travellers should expect delays at the checkpoints due to enhanced checks and factor in additional time for immigration clearance,” announced Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) earlier this week.

ICA explained in its announcement over Facebook that the tighter measures for travellers at land, air, and sea checkpoints align with the region’s heightened security situation. They are in effect from Sept 9 to 14.

Pope Francis is arriving in Singapore on Wednesday. He is coming from Timor Leste for the final leg of his Asia Pacific tour and is staying at the city-state until Friday (Sept 13).

Police in Indonesia arrested seven people last week after they allegedly made “terror threats” against Pope Francis online.

The suspects were said to have posted threatening images and messages online and even reportedly said they would commit terrorist acts at Pope Francis’ activities in Jakarta. Indonesian authorities arrested them in West Sumatra, Bangka Belitung, and Jakarta.

See also  Pope Francis kicks off Asia tour with Buddhist temple visit

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church, who turns 88 years old in December and has been suffering from poor health, arrived in Indonesia on Sept 4. Aside from Singapore and Timor-Leste, he also had a scheduled stop in Papua New Guinea on his gruelling 12-day tour.

The trip, which Pope Francis called an “apostolic journey,” was initially scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mass he celebrated in Timor-Leste on Tuesday (Sept 10) made the news after nearly half of the country’s 1.3 million inhabitants showed up. Timor-Leste is one of the most Catholic nations in the world, with 96 per cent of its population professing to be believers.

Pope Francis in Singapore

Singapore is the last stop in Pope Francis’ tour and is only the second time a Pope has visited Singapore. In 1986, the late John Paul II made a five-hour stopover in the city-state.

An AP report says Pope Francis “is expected to bring his message of unity and hope to one of the world’s richest nations.”

See also  Singaporeans shopping and dining in JB causing concern for Johoreans' cost of living

Among Singapore’s multi-faith, multicultural society are Buddhists (31 per cent), Christians (19 per cent), and Muslims (15 per cent), according to a population census from 2020. It also said that about a fifth of Singapore’s population has no religious convictions. /TISG

Read also: Pope’s Southeast Asia and Oceania Tour 2nd leg lands him in Papua New Guinea; 7 detained for making threats to disrupt the papal event

Featured image: Depositphotos

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

SMS impersonation scam alert: Singapore Customs warns the public about SMS from “S.G. Customs” sent out by scammers

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

3 in 5 Singaporeans say they would pay S$3-S$4 for a kaya toast set

September 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Chinese tourists compare Singapore unfavourably with China

September 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.