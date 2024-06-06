Expect an expression of sustainability at ASEAN International Fashion Week

SINGAPORE — The ASEAN International Fashion Week (AIFW) 2024 collaboratively presented by Epson and ASEAN Fashion Designers Showcase (AFDS), will be held from June 7 to 9 at the iconic ArtScience Museum in Singapore.

The three-day event will bring together up to 40 international fashion designers from over 15 countries, each poised to showcase their finest and innovative designs on the runway, in a spectacular celebration of artistic expression and style.

Epson is also collaborating with AFDS to feature 11 talented ASEAN designers who are creating sustainable fashion using Epson’s digital textile printing technology. Singapore will be represented by designers Hayden Ng and Terry Yeo.

Adding to the exciting mix, a talented designer from every other Southeast Asian nation will showcased their work; Fadzil Hadin (Brunei), Natacha Van (Cambodia), Lisa Fitria (Indonesia), Bandit Lasavong (Laos), Even Ong (Malaysia), Thet Su Waddy (Myanmar), Dave Ocampo (Philippines), Pitnapat Yotinratanachai (Thailand), and Nicky Vu (Vietnam) – highlighting the breadth of talent and creativity that defines the region’s fashion industry.

The design pieces will be brought to life using Epson’s SureColor F6430, SureColor F9430H and SureColor F10030, and presented in a runway showcase at 8.30pm on the opening day of the ASEAN International Fashion week.

On the second day of the ASEAN International Fashion Week, the spotlight will shine on the rich cultural heritage of the region with the Ethnic Runway Showcase, taking place from 1pm to 2pm.

This spectacular event will feature a meticulously curated selection of exquisite ethnic and indigenous fashion from the ASEAN region, showcasing the diverse and vibrant traditions of the region’s designers on the runway.

The ASEAN International Fashion Week will reach its grand finale with the highly anticipated International Runway Showcase on Sunday, June 9. The evening will feature the outstanding and exquisite creations of the winners from the ‘Emerging Fashion Designers’ competition.

Tickets to the general admission for the ASEAN Fashion Designers Showcase runway on Friday and other showcases are still available for purchase here.

Panel Discussion – Sustainability and Ethnic Fabrics

Following an evening of revelry and trailblazing fashion, members of the public are invited to join international experts in two panel discussions on the weekend, both from 10am to 11am.

The session on Saturday, June 8 will focus on the impact and importance of sustainability in the fashion and technology industry. While the following day, the fashion panel discussion will be discussing the importance of preserving and sharing valuable insights on ethnic fabrics from various ASEAN countries

The panellist for the first fashion panel discussion on Saturday includes Desmond Gay, Regional Manager of Epson Southeast Asia; Hayden Ng, President Founder of AFDS AIFW, Singapore, and Rocco Leo Gaglioti, Chief Executive Officer of FNL Network, USA.

Joining them on the panel are Aidarkhan Kaliyev, Founder of Aspara International Fashion Week, Kazakhstan; Marianna Micelli, Founder of Mad Mood Milano Fashion Week, Italy; and Eduardo Perez Gonzales Ocantos, Fashion Designer for Ocantos, Argentina.

The panel will be hosted and moderated by Neva Weber, International PR and Media Director of AIFW. The panel discussion will be held in the lobby of the ArtScience Museum. Admission is free, and interested participants can register their interest here.

Pop Up Store

Beyond the visual and aural experiences at AIFW, participants can indulge in the ultimate immersive experience at the ArtScience Museum. Eco-conscious designers can also hear more about the cutting-edge technology behind Epson’s dye-sublimation textile printers, SureColor F6430 and F130, that can support textile production and bespoke gift productions.

Additionally, in collaboration with Cricut, the Cricut EasyPress™ 3 and Cricut Maker® 3 will be featured to demonstrate a range of cut, print and press processes on common clothing items such as hats, T-shirts and canvas shoes.

TISG/