We all know the drill — we join a gym, step onto the treadmill, and hope the pounds will melt away. But what if we told you that exercise isn’t enough to shed those excess kilograms?

In an article published by The Star, Prof Johannes Wechsler, a renowned doctor and nutrition expert based in Germany, argues that while exercise is important, the secret to weight loss lies in something more fundamental – your diet.

Why exercise isn’t enough for weight loss

It’s easy to think that increasing your exercise will automatically lead to weight loss, but the reality is more complicated. According to Professor Wechsler, simply burning calories through physical activity is a slow and often frustrating process.

For instance, burning off a 500-calorie chocolate bar would require running for at least an hour. That’s a lot of effort for a single treat! Moreover, people trying to lose weight often have more weight to lose, and excessive exercise early on can cause harm rather than benefit.

For example, a person weighing 120kg may risk joint and ligament damage if they dive into intense workouts without proper guidance or a balanced routine.

But it’s not all bad news.

Research does show that a baseline level of daily activity can help. People who walk 10,000 steps a day have a significantly better chance of staying at a healthy weight – and those who are already overweight may see positive changes, too.

The essential role of diet in weight loss

So, if exercise isn’t the magic bullet, what is? Professor Wechsler emphasizes one key point: diet matters. No matter how many calories you burn, weight loss remains elusive without changing your eating habits.

Rather than obsessing over the number of carbohydrates or focusing on high-protein diets, the balance of your energy intake counts. To lose weight, you must create an energy deficit, meaning you must consume fewer calories than you burn.

But here’s where many go wrong. Cutting calories drastically might seem like a quick fix, but reducing your intake too much also means you’re cutting essential nutrients.

If you were to eat just a third of your usual calories, you’d also be losing two-thirds of the important vitamins, minerals, and proteins your body needs.

The solution? An isocaloric-balanced diet.

This involves reducing your energy intake without sacrificing the necessary nutrients. One effective method is replacing one meal a day with a calorie-reduced product like a nutritious shake.

These options provide the vitamins and minerals your body requires while keeping the calories in check.

Weight loss and its impact on your wellbeing

The benefits of losing weight extend beyond the numbers on the scale. Losing excess weight can make you feel significantly lighter and more energetic.

But the physical effects go even deeper. As you shed those extra kilos, your metabolism improves, and your overall health gets a serious boost.

Carrying excess weight, especially if it’s accumulated around the midsection, can have detrimental effects on your organs. For instance, when the body gains weight, organs like the liver and pancreas struggle to keep up.

Imagine adding 40kg to your body; that’s equivalent to carrying a heavy suitcase around all day. It’s not just uncomfortable – it’s hard on your joints, heart, and circulation.

In extreme cases, like with a 40kg weight gain, the pancreas can become overtaxed, increasing the risk of conditions such as diabetes. The longer this burden continues, the greater the risk to your overall health.

The bottom line — Weight loss is a holistic journey

Exercise is certainly important for overall health, but weight loss requires more than just working out. Adjusting your diet is the key to creating an energy balance that supports your goals.

With a thoughtful approach to exercise and nutrition, you’ll not only shed the extra weight but also feel better, healthier, and more energized than ever before.

So, if you’re serious about losing weight, don’t just focus on the gym. Think of your diet as the other half of the equation, and watch as your body transforms.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)