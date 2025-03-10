CHINA: A man in China is demanding 130,000 yuan (approximately US$18,000 or S$24,361) in compensation after being pricked by a syringe needle on a China Southern Airlines flight, which he claims triggered severe anxiety and depression. According to a recent South China Morning Post report, his lawsuit highlights growing concerns about airline cleanliness and passenger safety.

The incident unfolded when Fu, a passenger on a China Southern flight, reached into the seat pocket to retrieve his phone. As he did so, he felt a sharp sting on his finger and discovered a needle stuck in it, which he suspects was an insulin syringe. The airline staff quickly disinfected his finger and reported the incident to the ground crew. Further investigation confirmed that the needle had been left behind by a previous passenger.

Although the airline offered Fu a modest compensation of 1,800 yuan (US$250) for his ticket and an additional 1,000 yuan for the incident, Fu deemed this insufficient, citing the emotional distress and fear of infections that followed. He sought medical attention and underwent multiple infectious disease tests, expressing deep concern over the potential latent period of diseases like hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

“Every time I think about it, the uncertainty crushes me,” Fu said, recounting his fears. Doctors advised him to continue testing for six months, and on February 10, he was diagnosed with moderate depression. Fu was also advised to follow up with further tests for viral infections in the coming months, though his current results show no signs of any diseases.

The incident has caused widespread public concern, with Fu accusing China Southern Airlines of negligence in their cleaning procedures. He also requested the airline to investigate the health of the passenger who left the needle behind. However, the airline refused, citing privacy concerns.

On Mar 1, China Southern Airlines issued a public apology, stating that they had strengthened cleaning and inspection protocols to ensure passenger safety in the future. The airline also assured Fu that they would cover all of his medical and psychiatric treatment costs related to the incident, as well as any future treatments that may arise.

Meanwhile, the passenger responsible for leaving the needle has been found and cleared of infectious diseases through a health check, although the reasons for bringing the syringe onboard remain unclear.

Wang Yiyun, a lawyer from Zhejiang Lunhe Law Firm, emphasized that the airline’s failure to maintain proper cleaning procedures directly led to the incident and argued that Fu is entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and emotional distress. If it is determined that the passenger intentionally left the needle behind, Wang suggested that China Southern Airlines may seek reimbursement from the responsible individual.

The case has captured significant attention on mainland social media, with discussions on cleanliness protocols and passenger safety drawing millions of views. Many online commentators expressed sympathy for Fu’s anxiety, with one remarking, “The airline should be held accountable for the poor cleaning.”

This incident raises important questions about the responsibility of airlines to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers, especially in the wake of rising concerns over cleanliness and the potential health risks posed by neglected safety protocols.