‘I’m not overweight,’ SG woman says she was fat-shamed and laughed at by staff at Bugis shop

SINGAPORE: A woman took to TikTok to air some bad feelings after being shamed for her size by a staffer at a clothing shop.

The staffer at Another One, a store in Bugis Junction, allegedly snorted at TikTok user Ramyaa Gobi after she had chosen a dress in a large size, and told her, “You need an XL. Come, I show you.”

To make matters worse, she did this in front of other people. But to Ms Ramyaa’s friend, whom she says is a lot smaller than she is, the sales staff was perfectly friendly and pleasant.

Ms Ramyaa got upset after the woman insinuated she was “too fat” for a size L dress, and only offered her the style in the colour black when the TikTok user wanted one in white.

The staffer allegedly told her, “Yeah, well, we don’t have that in your size, so you just have to make do with whatever.”

The TikToker continued, “I’m not fat. I’m not overweight. I’m what the average South Asian woman looks like.”

She proceeded to show the labels of some of her clothes from H&M, Editor’s Market, which are medium or even small in size.

Ms Ramyaa went on to address the store. “So, Another One, if your store caters for literal children, you should advertise it as a children’s clothing brand instead of laughing at the people that come into your store and being like, ‘Oh, that won’t fit you’.”

She added that if the store really caters to petite women, it’s not a problem. What she takes office with is that being laughed at in her face in front of others because the dress she picked is too small for her.

Ms Ramyaa ended her TikTok by demonstrating how the saleswoman could have been civil and polite toward her, instead of mocking and condescending.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Another One for further comment.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg