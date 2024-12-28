KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Kim Wan Sun, Soyou, Jun Hyo Sung, Han Seung Yeon, and Hwa Sa are set to share honest stories and reveal hidden truths about the entertainment industry in Bodymentary: Confessions About Weight.

The show delves into their personal experiences of being judged based on appearance and weight at different stages of their careers, shedding light on the harsh realities women face in the spotlight.

Unrealistic beauty standards

Hwa Sa reflected on her trainee days in a preview, stating that she had to weigh herself daily and exhibit it in public. She stated that A weight chart posted on the wall was part of the monthly evaluations.

Despite the success of her hit solo track “Maria,” she confessed it was the most challenging time of her life due to the intense pressure of meeting unrealistic beauty standards.

During her trainee phase, Soyou described how the rookie development team kept track of her weight once a week. She kept track of every side dish she ate to manage her meals and envied the Girls’ Generation’s trim bodies.

The relentless pressure led to extreme dieting, causing her to collapse on the street. She also revealed that she had to wear heels daily, a gruelling routine that added to her physical and emotional strain.

Extreme dieting

Jun Hyo Sung opened up about the stress of weight-related expectations, which led to cycles of extreme dieting and binge eating. She admitted considering drastic measures like breast augmentation after her solo album underperformed.

Additionally, she wore painful 15cm heels tied with bra straps during performances, resulting in injuries.

Joined by KARA’s Han Seung Yeon and iconic “Korea’s Madonna” Kim Wan Sun, these women offer raw and unfiltered perspectives on the struggles of being female idols and artists in Korea.

SBS will broadcast Bodymentary: Confessions About Weight on Sunday, Dec 29 at 11 p.m.