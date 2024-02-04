SINGAPORE: As Valentine’s Day approaches, many around the world seek the perfect staycation experience.

And for those in Singapore looking for a quick and budget-friendly staycation, here’s a list of some stylish and affordable staycation hotels for Valentine’s Day 2024, according to MoneySmart.

1. Great Madras

28,30 & 32 Madras Street, Little India, Singapore, Singapore, 208422

Located near Rochor MRT, the Great Madras offers a backpacker-friendly vibe in the Little India and Jalan Besar area.

Great Madras is a 3-star boutique hotel with a hipsterish modern feel; it features tastefully decorated rooms, a pool, a bistro, and an in-house barber.

Save 6% today! The Deluxe Room on Agoda costs S$122 for the non-refundable option and S$145 if you want the refundable option (refundable until Feb 5). Act fast since this is their last room available.

2. Hotel NuVe Urbane

3 King George’s Avenue, Kallang, Singapore, Singapore, 208582

Skip Marina Bay Sands and head to Hotel NuVe Urbane in the Lavender area for a rooftop pool with nice neighbourhood views.

Hotel NuVe Urbane provides basic yet stylish rooms in a black and white colonial style, with the option to rent a galaxy laser projector for added ambience.

Save 48% today. The most affordable Deluxe Queen Room costs S$124 on Valentine’s Day (with a cancellation policy) and includes a balcony/terrace. Grab the deal on the last two rooms available.

3. Hotel Yan

162 Tyrwhitt Road, Kallang, Singapore, Singapore, 207581

A fashionable option with a sumptuous interior design, Hotel Yan is a trendy industrial chic hotel near Lavender MRT.

Save 63% today! The Premium Double Room costs S$111 on Agoda(non-refundable), featuring a balcony/terrace for a wonderful view. This deal includes coffee/tea, drinking water, free express check-in, and free WiFi.

4. Furama RiverFront

405 Havelock Rd, Singapore, 169633, Singapore

Furama RiverFront offers a business hotel experience with a wide range of amenities for those preferring a larger establishment. Book today to get a special S$11 discount.

S$246 via Trip.com gets you a Studio Queen Room (non-refundable) with free breakfast for two. If you want to save more, you can go for the no breakfast for two option for S$182.

5. lyf Funan

67 Hill Street, City Hall, Singapore, Singapore, 179370

A 4-star hotel with co-living spaces, lyf Funan provides a social atmosphere with shared kitchens and lounges.

Save 60% today! The One of a Kind Studio(18 m²/194 ft²) apartment starts from S$198 on Agoda(non-refundable) with a city view.

6. Lloyd’s Inn

2 Lloyd Rd, Singapore, 239091, Singapore

Nestled in greenery, Lloyd’s Inn offers a getaway feel in a secluded location near Killiney Road and Somerset MRT.

Get a special discount of S$6 off today! The Standard Room costs S$235 on Trip.com and includes breakfast for two(non-refundable).

7. Wanderlust, The Unlimited Collection managed by The Ascott Limited

2 Dickson Road, Little India, 209494 Singapore, Singapore

Housed in a 1920s art deco-style building near Jalan Besar MRT, Wanderlust provides a retro vibe for those who prefer museums to shopping malls.

The Deluxe Room costs S$225 on Booking.com(plus S$45 taxes and charges), offering sleek and modern interiors despite its vintage exterior.

Book your Valentine’s Day getaway soon for a memorable and budget-friendly celebration.

Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are as of Feb 4, 2024. /TISG

