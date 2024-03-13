SINGAPORE: In 2024, technology companies are eyeing a strategic blend of small- to medium-sized AI company acquisitions, corporate investments, and partnerships as the optimal path for expansion, according to insights from Ernst & Young (EY).

Olivier Wolf, EY-Parthenon’s global technology, media & telecommunications leader, highlights that this approach facilitates access to crucial intellectual property and skills necessary to rapidly develop new propositions.

The Edge Singapore reported on EY’s annual report on the top 10 opportunities for technology companies in 2024, painting an optimistic picture for the industry, stating the tech sector is “brighter than 12 months ago” and that the integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) is a top opportunity for the sector’s growth in 2024.

Amidst macroeconomic weaknesses, firms in 2023 resorted to cost-saving measures and rightsizing to strengthen margins.

Companies consider AI the most promising technology, offering avenues for expansion across hardware, software, and services segments.

Despite the potential, EY cautions that many organisations remain in the early stages of AI maturity. The firm advocates for establishing an “AI control tower” to ensure safe and ethical AI deployments with a human-centric approach.

Alongside AI, EY identifies several other top opportunities for tech companies in 2024. These include experimenting with generative AI in both front and back-office scenarios, addressing new tax burdens effectively, enhancing energy efficiency in data centres, and fortifying cybersecurity through advanced technology.

Joongshik Wang, EY’s Asean technology, media & entertainment, and telecommunications sector leader, notes the ongoing experimentation with generative AI in customer care, IT development, marketing, and sales.

Advanced players are diving into ambitious projects like enterprise order fulfilment and supply chain optimization, although grappling with a shortage of skilled talent.

He stated, “Getting a trained workforce is but a part of the equation. The key to successful adoption is to ensure that the board and management fully embrace the GenAI strategy.”

To tackle the talent crunch, Wang observes the rise of “talent” ecosystems across Southeast Asia. Additionally, establishing supply chains in emerging markets is gaining traction to mitigate risks associated with supply chain decoupling, particularly in hardware-oriented businesses.

EY’s report highlights the necessity for technology firms to anticipate the escalating demand for data centres driven by the growth of AI capabilities.

Collaboration with energy equipment providers is recommended to make innovative solutions for powering data centres efficiently, reducing short- and long-term costs. /TISG

Read also: Celebrating sectors from Singapore Budget 2024: Banks, tech, and renewables, among others

Featured image by Depositphotos