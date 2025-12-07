Employer says her maid ‘threw a tantrum’ and refused to continue working unless she was granted Christmas Day off

SINGAPORE: A local employer has raised concerns online after alleging that her live-in helper refused to continue working unless she was granted Christmas Day off without any salary deduction.

The employer, who shared her account anonymously in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group on Sunday (Dec 7), said her Filipino helper in her mid-20s had been employed for only six months when the dispute occurred.

According to the employer, the helper had initially requested the day off, and while permission was granted, she became frustrated upon learning it would not be paid. The helper reportedly argued that many of her friends were given Christmas Day off without deductions and felt she should receive the same arrangement.

“My helper got annoyed and said all her friends have a free day off on Christmas to celebrate. I told her that if she expects a paid-off day on PH, she should have specified it in her contract,” the employer said.

“I also asked her why other helpers can take care of 2 children and cook 3 dishes, but she cannot. She said, ‘cannot compare’. Then I asked why she compared me to other employers. She started to throw a tantrum and said she would only do her job if we gave her that free day off.”

Shocked by the ultimatum, the employer turned to the community and asked, “So is the expectation from younger Pinoys now to be rewarded first and then do their minimum job? Then what’s the salary for? Why are younger Pinoys like that? Is it due to their own country’s cultural shift? This is our 3rd Pinoy helper. First one got STD, and 2nd one stole our money.”

In the comments section, one netizen suggested the issue might be linked to “peer pressure.” They explained that many helpers are initially satisfied with their workload and benefits until they start spending time with peers on their off-days and realise others may have better arrangements.

They wrote, “If you are patient, explain that her friends had to EARN those benefits. It may be their 2nd or 3rd renewal contract. That’s why experienced employers advise us to monitor their behaviour more closely after their off-days.”

In response to this comment, the employer said, “Yes, you are right… after going out, she told me her friends have a lot of benefits, but not her. She forgot that her friends have been working with the same employer for many years. They want instant benefits but are not willing to work hard for it.”

Another commenter chimed in, saying, “Seems she’s rather entitled. If you concede this time, then what next!? Don’t be surprised that whether you give in to her demand or not, this won’t be the last time she’ll ask for something else!”

A third added, “I would have fired her if she didn’t want to do her job. And if the expectation is for her to look after 2 kids and cook 3 dishes, and she can’t do it, she is not a good fit. I’m sure there are many better helpers.”

However, not everyone sided with the employer. Some felt she was being unreasonable. One wrote, “I just don’t understand why you cannot consider Christmas Day as a public holiday for all. It is a celebration for most Filipinos, and most of them celebrate Christmas Day with friends and family. Can’t you be understanding and not selfish?”

Meanwhile, another suggested a middle ground. They said that if Christmas Day off was not part of the contract, the helper could exchange one of her Sunday rest days for it.

“She should just trade off one of her Sundays off for this Christmas Day,” they wrote. “Some employers give an extra PH off because their helpers are good and they do not mind. But threatening not to work is not right; you can actually complain about her taking a ‘work strike’ to the authorities.”

As per the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), migrant domestic workers (MDWs) are not automatically entitled to paid public holidays. They are only guaranteed one mutually agreed rest day each week, and any extra time off on public holidays is up to the employer to decide.

