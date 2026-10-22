SPF: 17 motorists charged for drink-driving after September-October enforcement checks with two had readings more than twice the legal limit

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SINGAPORE: Seventeen motorists aged between 24 and 59 will be charged in court today (Oct 22) for drink-driving offences, following arrests made between September and October 2026 after they failed breathalyser tests during Police enforcement checks.

Two cases stood out for the severity of the readings, with both motorists recording breath alcohol levels more than twice the prescribed legal limit.