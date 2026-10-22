SPF: 17 motorists charged for drink-driving after September-October enforcement checks with two had readings more than twice the legal limit
SINGAPORE: Seventeen motorists aged between 24 and 59 will be charged in court today (Oct 22) for drink-driving offences, following arrests made between September and October 2026 after they failed breathalyser tests during Police enforcement checks.
Two cases stood out for the severity of the readings, with both motorists recording breath alcohol levels more than twice the prescribed legal limit.
In the first case, a 38-year-old man had consumed three to four cups of beer before driving and was stopped during checks. In the second, a 30-year-old man had consumed two bottles of beer before driving and was stopped while sending a friend home.
Drink driving under Section 67(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961 carries a fine of S$2,000 to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both for first-time offenders. Second or subsequent convictions carry a fine of S$5,000 to S$20,000 and a mandatory imprisonment term of up to two years.
Offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.
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The Police reiterated that drink driving is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act and reminded motorists not to drive after consuming alcohol. Alternative options include taxis, private hire vehicles, public transport, valet services, or designating a non-drinking driver before heading out.
Read also: SPF: 265 foreign vehicles with outstanding fines stopped at land checkpoints in three-day operation