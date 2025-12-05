‘When I tell you to jump, you ask how high’: Singapore worker asks if it’s ‘normal’ for bosses to threaten staff with harsh language

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media to ask whether it is actually “normal” for bosses to constantly threaten their staff and use harsh language in the workplace.

In her post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, she wrote that her bosses have a strong “my way or the highway attitude,” which leaves her feeling as though she needs to prove herself every single day.

She shared that during meetings, she often hears remarks such as “If you don’t like it, you can get out,” “When I tell you to jump, you ask how high,” and “I don’t trust you at all, don’t make my life difficult.”

She added that due to the treatment she has received, she has been crying for months and now feels she may fail her probation.

Unsure if this is common in other workplaces, she asked, “Does anyone have any similar stories of their bosses being ‘my way or the highway’? Is it normal?”

“You don’t have to tolerate this. You should start job hunting now.”

Under her post, many commenters told the woman straight up that the treatment she receives from her bosses is “not normal” and that she should think about leaving for the sake of her mental health.

One wrote, “This place is seriously toxic. Do yourself a favor and get out as soon as you can. Your mental health and confidence are way more important than any job.”

Another person agreed and said her boss’s behaviour is far from acceptable, writing, “Having a boss say he doesn’t trust you when you’re under him is insane. That’s the whole point of being a boss. If you don’t even trust your own team, what are you doing being a boss?”

A third shared, “I have been under quite a few bosses, all the good ones are actually damn humble. None of them behave this way. Don’t bother to try to change environment. They act like this because the environment allows them to to be a dirtbag.”

A fourth also reminded her that “there are better workplaces out there” and she has the option to leave, adding, “You don’t have to tolerate this. You should start job hunting now. Your boss is probably a mentally unstable boomer who went through this in their youth and is now projecting it onto younger people.”

“Workplaces have changed, and people are more aware of trauma and mental health. I have had bosses like this too. I didn’t tolerate them and I’m better off.”

