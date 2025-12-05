// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 5, 2025
28 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik / jcomp (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
2 min.Read

‘When I tell you to jump, you ask how high’: Singapore worker asks if it’s ‘normal’ for bosses to threaten staff with harsh language

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media to ask whether it is actually “normal” for bosses to constantly threaten their staff and use harsh language in the workplace.

In her post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, she wrote that her bosses have a strong “my way or the highway attitude,” which leaves her feeling as though she needs to prove herself every single day.

She shared that during meetings, she often hears remarks such as “If you don’t like it, you can get out,” “When I tell you to jump, you ask how high,” and “I don’t trust you at all, don’t make my life difficult.” 

She added that due to the treatment she has received, she has been crying for months and now feels she may fail her probation.

Unsure if this is common in other workplaces, she asked, “Does anyone have any similar stories of their bosses being ‘my way or the highway’? Is it normal?”

See also  SG employee extended her MC to 4 days, but her boss scolded her, claiming in '30 years of business, she’d never seen employees extend MCs like this'

“You don’t have to tolerate this. You should start job hunting now.”

Under her post, many commenters told the woman straight up that the treatment she receives from her bosses is “not normal” and that she should think about leaving for the sake of her mental health.

One wrote, “This place is seriously toxic. Do yourself a favor and get out as soon as you can. Your mental health and confidence are way more important than any job.”

Another person agreed and said her boss’s behaviour is far from acceptable, writing, “Having a boss say he doesn’t trust you when you’re under him is insane. That’s the whole point of being a boss. If you don’t even trust your own team, what are you doing being a boss?”

A third shared, “I have been under quite a few bosses, all the good ones are actually damn humble. None of them behave this way. Don’t bother to try to change environment. They act like this because the environment allows them to to be a dirtbag.”

See also  New curriculum will allow Poly students in S’pore to graduate a year earlier

A fourth also reminded her that “there are better workplaces out there” and she has the option to leave, adding, “You don’t have to tolerate this. You should start job hunting now. Your boss is probably a mentally unstable boomer who went through this in their youth and is now projecting it onto younger people.” 

“Workplaces have changed, and people are more aware of trauma and mental health. I have had bosses like this too. I didn’t tolerate them and I’m better off.”

In other news, a woman revealed on social media that her 30-year-old ex has been relentlessly messaging her, despite having tied the knot earlier this year.

Posting anonymously on the r/SingaporeRaw forum on Tuesday, the woman wrote that ever since they broke up, she has been “periodically” receiving calls and messages from the man she dated for seven years.

Read more: Singapore woman says her married ex won’t stop texting her, asks locals, ‘Should I tell his wife?’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

CDL acquires Holiday Inn London hotel for S$480.2M amid capital recycling push

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) has acquired the 706-room...

YouTrip sets sights on Australia as part of first expansion post COVID

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based e-wallet company YouTrip has announced its debut...

Singapore investment lifts Batam economy as lower operating costs attract firms, but experts flag competition from Johor-Singapore SEZ

SINGAPORE: Investments from Singapore firms have lifted Batam's economy,...

DBS hires Sarah Tsao from UBS to cover government-linked companies Temasek, GIC, and their subsidiaries from early 2026

SINGAPORE: DBS Group Holdings has hired Sarah Tsao, who...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //