Singapore woman says her married ex won’t stop texting her, asks locals, ‘Should I tell his wife?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman revealed on social media that her 30-year-old ex has been relentlessly messaging her, despite having tied the knot earlier this year.

Posting anonymously on the r/SingaporeRaw forum on Tuesday (Nov 25), the woman wrote that ever since they broke up, she has been “periodically” receiving calls and messages from the man she dated for seven years.

“He recently got married in Feb 2025, and even after his marriage, he has been constantly texting me every few weeks to a few months, but I have not replied to him since I’ve asked him nicely to leave me alone,” she said.

“If I block him, he will just use another number to contact me or stalk my online social media profiles.”

The woman admitted that she is torn over whether she should inform his wife. On one hand, she believes that the spouse deserves to know what is happening. On the other hand, she fears potential consequences, including more harassment if her ex discovers that she was the one who spoke up.

“I’m afraid he will harass me more after,” she said. “In a previous conversation with him, I did tell him to stop texting me, or I will tell his wife, but he obviously does not take my threats seriously. I just want him to not bother me anymore and move on with his fake happy life with his current partner. Should I tell my ex’s wife to ask her husband to stop texting me?”

“Keep the records and send them to the wife periodically.”

Redditors were quick to offer their advice, with many encouraging the woman to follow through on her “threats” and let his wife know about his persistent messages. Once she has done that, they said she should block his number completely so he cannot contact her any further.

If he manages to contact her from a new number, Redditors suggested that she take the matter to the authorities.

One user added, “Don’t entertain any further messages, and make sure to religiously screenshot every single thing he sends you. I would even actually turn on read receipts just as a warning to let him know this has been screenshotted and will be used as evidence if/ whenever you feel like going to the authorities.”

Another commented, “You should make good on your ‘threats.’ Else, he will not take you seriously and continue to harass you. He probably knows you dare not tell his wife, so it’s time to show him you are serious. If he escalates things, make it a police case.”

A third wrote, “Tell her and then block him, just keep blocking or ignoring him whenever he uses some new number or account to text you. Keep the records and send them to the wife periodically. She deserves to know because if I were her, I’d also like to know if my partner is still harassing his ex despite having been married to a new person already.”

In other news, a polytechnic student has turned to social media to question how low-income students like her are supposed to survive in today’s harsh economy when, as she puts it, almost no one seems willing to hire them.

In a post on the r/SGexams subreddit on Saturday (Nov 22), the young local explained that she has spent the past six months applying for jobs through various online platforms as well as doing walk-ins. However, despite all that effort, only three employers have responded to her applications.

Read more: Poly student struggling to land a job asks, ‘How can students survive in this harsh economy?’