// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, November 23, 2025
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ [email protected] (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
3 min.Read

Poly student struggling to land a job asks, ‘How can students survive in this harsh economy?’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A polytechnic student has turned to social media to question how low-income students like her are supposed to survive in today’s harsh economy when, as she puts it, almost no one seems willing to hire them.

In a post on the r/SGexams subreddit on Saturday (Nov 22), the young local explained that she has spent the past six months applying for jobs through various online platforms as well as doing walk-ins. However, despite all that effort, only three employers have responded to her applications.

She added that she had once managed to land a role, but the experience left her feeling used and bitter, as the employer took advantage of her inexperience and severely underpaid her

“It was an internship that paid me S$150 for my entire sem break. What a joke. I was working five days a week and actually doing things for them, but they told me, ‘You just don’t have the qualifications, girl.’”

Anticipating the typical suggestions, she also explained why she can’t simply take on F&B work. “I have a health condition that means I can’t stand for too long of a time at once, and also, I know F&B would rather take inexperienced staff than someone with the FHC as well as a huge, stacked resume.”

See also  Tourist who fell in love with Singapore says he wants to work here — but locals respond: ‘Our grads can’t even find jobs’

At home, things have not been any easier. She explained that her mother refuses to give her an allowance because she believes it is “too childish” and insists that her daughter should “act like an adult” by earning her own money.

Her financial struggles are also made worse by the people around her. She said her wealthier friends, who either have savings from holiday jobs or receive regular allowance, unintentionally influence her spending habits.  

“I usually spend like S$5 for a meal, but after starting to eat with them, I’m spending like $12 a meal because of the peer pressure,” she wrote. “Like, I don’t know if it’s normal to be ending your days with $0 in your bank account almost always. Am I doing something wrong?”

“Channel all your energy into getting into a competitive and well-paying career.”

Under the post, many Singaporeans left words of encouragement for the struggling student, motivating her to keep pushing forward despite all the setbacks.

See also  Malaysia GE 2018: What everyone is saying

One wrote, “It’s the responsibility of parents (and no one else) to provide adequately for their children. Sorry you have to go through this. Anyway, the only thing you can do now is to channel all your energy into getting into a competitive and well-paying career. Future you will thank you.”

They added, “It sucks if your parents are poor, but now you have the chance to work hard and make lots of money in the future to reward yourself.”

Another suggested, “Have you considered jobs like teaching, tuition, or editing? Or maybe retail and not F&B? Some small retail shops do hire and since they don’t get a lot of customers daily, you can sit down sometimes too.”

Some also advised her not to hang out with her circle of friends anymore, seeing as this only worsened her financial situation. One said, “If they keep expecting that you eat food with them that is out of your budget, are they really friends?”

See also  Marsiling residents left frustrated as Town Council and NEA allegedly pass the buck on persistent dog urine & poop issue

Another commenter shared a similar view, saying, “Real friends will understand if you can only spend up to $5 per meal.”

In other news, a man has shared on social media that girls who insist on dining at “fancy” restaurants and “overorder” without offering to split the bill are major red flags.

Commenting on a Reddit thread titled, ‘Guys, what are some red flags you’ve noticed on dates?’, he recounted an experience with a woman who, in his words, had done exactly that.

Read more: Man claims girls who pick ‘fancy’ restaurants and ‘overorder’ are major dating red flags

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Singapore GasCo to seek LNG offers in Q1 2026 to meet supply gap from 2028 onwards

SINGAPORE: Government-owned Singapore GasCo will seek liquefied natural gas...
Business

Over 1,800 engineers hit by Amazon’s record layoffs that were ‘not driven by AI’

Over 1,800 engineers were affected in Amazon’s recent round...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore GasCo to seek LNG offers in Q1 2026 to meet supply gap from 2028 onwards

SINGAPORE: Government-owned Singapore GasCo will seek liquefied natural gas...

Lawrence Wong says SG has ‘quite a big fly swatter’ against money laundering, but some say a bigger one is needed

SINGAPORE: At a dialogue at the Bloomberg New Economy...

HDB residents complain new red paint makes their block look like a red-light district

SINGAPORE: Residents in an HDB Block recently complained that...

Elderly man allegedly sets cat shelter on fire twice over cat-feeding dispute

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old man was said to be dissatisfied...

Business

Over 1,800 engineers hit by Amazon’s record layoffs that were ‘not driven by AI’

Over 1,800 engineers were affected in Amazon’s recent round...

Cathie Wood’s ARKK buys Nvidia shares for first time since August following Nvidia’s strong earnings

Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF)...

‘They don’t want to let me go’: Fresh grad says her employer won’t allow her to resign even after she offered to pay her...

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate who has only been with...

80% of Singapore workers say jobs fall short of employer promises: Survey

SINGAPORE: A new JobStreet survey suggests that many Singapore...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //