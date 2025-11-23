Poly student struggling to land a job asks, ‘How can students survive in this harsh economy?’

SINGAPORE: A polytechnic student has turned to social media to question how low-income students like her are supposed to survive in today’s harsh economy when, as she puts it, almost no one seems willing to hire them.

In a post on the r/SGexams subreddit on Saturday (Nov 22), the young local explained that she has spent the past six months applying for jobs through various online platforms as well as doing walk-ins. However, despite all that effort, only three employers have responded to her applications.

She added that she had once managed to land a role, but the experience left her feeling used and bitter, as the employer took advantage of her inexperience and severely underpaid her

“It was an internship that paid me S$150 for my entire sem break. What a joke. I was working five days a week and actually doing things for them, but they told me, ‘You just don’t have the qualifications, girl.’”

Anticipating the typical suggestions, she also explained why she can’t simply take on F&B work. “I have a health condition that means I can’t stand for too long of a time at once, and also, I know F&B would rather take inexperienced staff than someone with the FHC as well as a huge, stacked resume.”

At home, things have not been any easier. She explained that her mother refuses to give her an allowance because she believes it is “too childish” and insists that her daughter should “act like an adult” by earning her own money.

Her financial struggles are also made worse by the people around her. She said her wealthier friends, who either have savings from holiday jobs or receive regular allowance, unintentionally influence her spending habits.

“I usually spend like S$5 for a meal, but after starting to eat with them, I’m spending like $12 a meal because of the peer pressure,” she wrote. “Like, I don’t know if it’s normal to be ending your days with $0 in your bank account almost always. Am I doing something wrong?”

“Channel all your energy into getting into a competitive and well-paying career.”

Under the post, many Singaporeans left words of encouragement for the struggling student, motivating her to keep pushing forward despite all the setbacks.

One wrote, “It’s the responsibility of parents (and no one else) to provide adequately for their children. Sorry you have to go through this. Anyway, the only thing you can do now is to channel all your energy into getting into a competitive and well-paying career. Future you will thank you.”

They added, “It sucks if your parents are poor, but now you have the chance to work hard and make lots of money in the future to reward yourself.”

Another suggested, “Have you considered jobs like teaching, tuition, or editing? Or maybe retail and not F&B? Some small retail shops do hire and since they don’t get a lot of customers daily, you can sit down sometimes too.”

Some also advised her not to hang out with her circle of friends anymore, seeing as this only worsened her financial situation. One said, “If they keep expecting that you eat food with them that is out of your budget, are they really friends?”

Another commenter shared a similar view, saying, “Real friends will understand if you can only spend up to $5 per meal.”

