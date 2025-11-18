Man claims girls who pick ‘fancy’ restaurants and ‘overorder’ are major dating red flags

SINGAPORE: A man has shared on social media that girls who insist on dining at “fancy” restaurants and “overorder” without offering to split the bill are major red flags.

Commenting on a Reddit thread titled, ‘Guys, what are some red flags you’ve noticed on dates?’, he recounted an experience with a woman who, in his words, had done exactly that. He explained that she not only ordered excessively but seemed particularly enthusiastic about pricier items, like ‘steaks and other meats.’

What made it worse, he added, was that she didn’t engage much in conversation, didn’t thank him before leaving, didn’t send a follow-up message, and never contacted him again.

“That was the last I heard of her,” he said. “Lol. I should have made her pay her share because the platter turned out to be per pax and not net.”

“Lessons: if she is picking the place and over-ordering what you would consider decent or beyond what you would budget for a first date, don’t offer to pay for her. Just straight up say, ‘By the way, we’re splitting the bill, right?’”



“I think the bill splitting is a bit tricky.”

In response, one Singaporean Redditor bluntly told him, “You are her free meal ticket for the day. Doesn’t sound like a date, to be honest.”

Another commented, “Next time, if any of my dates order something expensive, I’m gonna say, ‘By the way, we are splitting the bill,’ right at the moment she orders.”

A third added, “From a female perspective, I think the bill splitting is a bit tricky. Because when I pick a more expensive place, I will probably want to split bill also, so that I don’t get stressed trying to order, and I can just order what I wanna eat.”

“Funny enough, when I treat my friends, I tend to not tell them I’m treating until when I’m getting the bill so that they don’t feel stressed ordering.”

