SINGAPORE — Embecta Corp (embecta), a global leader in diabetes care, has announced a new regional educational initiative, emERGE, in partnership with the Association of Diabetes Educators Singapore (ADES) and Diabetes Singapore.

The program, launched on Saturday, April 13 at NTU@one-north, in the presence of healthcare practitioners, advocacy group leaders, and trade and industry partners, aims to equip healthcare professionals across Asia with the latest knowledge and best practices in diabetes management.

The recent alarming rise of diabetes globally has been a cause for concern.

The International Diabetes Federation predicts that 783 million people, or 1 in 8 adults, will be living with diabetes by 2045. In Singapore alone, the number of residents with diabetes is expected to reach 1 million by 2050.

“embecta is committed to supporting Singapore’s fight in the war against diabetes. With Singapore serving as our hub to launch the emERGE* education programme across the region, we hope that more healthcare practitioners in Asia and beyond will be able to benefit from Singapore’s strong model of healthcare,” said Dr Shailendra Bajpai, Medical & Public Affairs Director Asia for embecta during the launch of new regional educational initiative, emERGE.

Singapore’s Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry, Ms Low Yen Ling, is heartened that emERGE educational programme will be rolled out in 11 countries, including Singapore.

“In the upcoming year, up to 5,000 general practitioners, diabetes nurse educators and local pharmacists will benefit from the programme, which will provide a comprehensive curriculum on diabetes management.

The emERGE programme will enhance the skills and knowledge of healthcare professionals to ensure they are equipped with the latest insights and best practices in diabetes care,” expressed Ms Low during her speech at the launch.

MOS Low explained that Singapore’s national healthcare spending is projected to rise to nearly $60 billion in 2030, and the government is focusing on preventive care to help its citizens become healthier and slow down the rise in healthcare costs.

“The collaboration between embecta, Diabetes Singapore and the Association of Diabetes Educators Singapore reflects how we can collectively pool resources, share expertise, and drive innovation in healthcare delivery and education.

The emERGE programme also supports the nation’s Healthier SG initiative by strengthening the healthcare workforce through expanded education and training opportunities, especially for primary care providers,” added Minister of State Low.

Embracing a proactive approach, the emERGE program will equip healthcare professionals across 11 Asia-Pacific nations, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, with the latest insights and best practices in diabetes care.

Approximately 5,000 general practitioners, diabetes nurse educators and lead pharmacists will benefit from the series of four interactive webinars delivered by senior faculty in the next year.

The webinars will dive into topics with relevant case studies.

“embecta’s heritage is built on a century of innovation and dedication to the diabetes community, and we are committed to continuing this legacy by addressing the needs of today and anticipating the challenges of tomorrow.

“As we proceed with emERGE*, we not only aim to educate but also to inspire and empower.

The programme is a call to action for all stakeholders in the diabetes community to collaborate, share insights, and apply knowledge to transform the lives of those affected by diabetes,” mentioned James Chiang, VP and General Manager, Asia, embecta.

The first webinar, ‘From Diagnosis to Therapy: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Diabetes Mellitus,’ will be held on April 20.

The remaining webinar topics are ‘Insulin Delivery to Improve Diabetes Outcomes’, ‘The Art of Diabetes Management: Exploring the Other Facets’, and ‘Digital Health Technology in Diabetes Management: Current Scenario and Future Outlook.’