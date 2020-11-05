Entertainment Celebrity accused of drug use by fans

Elva Hsiao accused of drug use by fans

The rumour arose from her hand shaking uncontrollably while holding her soup spoon

Elva Hsiao and her boyfriend . Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taiwanese singer is once again a victim of gossip. It appears that netizens are not interested in giving her a break anytime soon. The 41-year-old is currently appearing in Chinese reality dating show Meeting Mr. Right with her 25-year-old boyfriend and the couple have been entertaining viewers with their loving interactions and heart-fluttering stories about their relationship.

Unfortunately, there has been speculation about drug use thanks to an innocent shot of Elva drinking soup. It is quite shocking how a seemingly innocuous and everyday act can be misconstrued so maliciously. This is what happened. Elva and Justin were having a meal together and chatting. The camera zoomed in on her drinking her soup when viewers noted that the hand she used to hold her spoon was shaking uncontrollably.

Media outlets jump onto the gossip bandwagon, saying that the singer looked “tired”, “haggard” and “listless”. This led to a number of particularly mean and overdramatic netizens to make totally uncalled for allegations of substance abuse with comments like “My first thought is that she’s on ”, “You can tell she’s on just by looking”, and “I don’t believe she doesn’t do drugs, Kai Ko used to be her boyfriend”. Another group showed concern for Elva’s mental health, suspecting that she may be going through a depression relapse.

Elva Hsiao has been accused of taking drugs. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately for the celebrity, it is not the first time she has been scrutinised for rather questionable behaviour. It is also not the first time she has been accused of being on drugs. The good thing is that there are those who defended the singer regarding the spoon-shaking incident with one fan saying that the trembling could be due to the effects of anxiety medication, not hard drugs.

Perhaps those who left such nasty comments should think twice ‘cos Elva recently won her lawsuit against netizens who spread rumours about her having AIDS, which is a very expensive lesson that all haters should learn from.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

WP’s Yee Jenn Jong blasts NUS alumni group for acting like “little LKYs”

Singapore -- A National University of Singapore (NUS) alumni group's decision to abruptly replace two academics who were set to speak at a public webinar was criticised by Workers' Party (WP) politician Yee Jenn Jong on social media on Friday (Oct...
View Post
Featured News

Why PAP may share the same fate as Robinsons

What are my memories of Robinsons? Good ones until the last decade or so. We simply grew apart – Robinsons and I. So much so that both can’t recognise each other. Maybe that is akin to what many Singaporeans may feel...
View Post
Featured News

Heng Swee Keat reflects on his stroke and how his cabinet colleagues acted fast

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat reflected on the stroke he suffered four years ago and how his colleagues acted quickly to get him the help he needed, in a Facebook post published on Thursday (29 Oct). On 12 May 2016, Mr...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet