Entertainment Celebrity makes a comeback 19 months after kissing scandal

Andy Hui makes a comeback 19 months after kissing scandal

In April last year, Hui, who is married to singer and actress Sammi Cheng, was caught kissing actress in the back of a taxi

Andy Hui is returning to showbiz soon. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong celebrity is reportedly returning to the recording studio soon in a move to return to normalcy. Media outlet Jayne Stars reported that Andy Hui’s recording company Sun Entertainment Culture Limited has plans for Hui to rejoin the music industry with a new song.

In April last year, Hui, who is married to singer and actress Sammi Cheng, was caught kissing actress in the back of a taxi. He is said to be making a comeback with a new single.

Sun Entertainment’s music director Joey Tang said that he will make an announcement about the matter once everything is ready. Hui first tested public response towards him by appearing as a guest on ViuTV’s music show, Chill Club in June. Following that, he has kept a low profile and stayed away from the public eye. Jayne Stars reported that Hui joined his good friends William So, Dicky Cheung and Edmond Leung recently to give out face masks to the elderly on behalf of the Banyan Services Association.

wishes Andy Hui well. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

At the time, he did not inform the association’s personnel of his presence.

“And when the workers recognised Hui, the star rejected appearing on-screen,” the portal said.

Jacqueline Wong’s then-boyfriend was interviewed about the incident. The media asked Kenneth Ma about his thoughts on Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Hui and what he thought about the latter’s comeback. “I hope [Andy’s] fine, it’s been so long [since the cheating scandal], we should all look to the future,” said Ma.

He later added that he was “never angry” with either Andy or Jacqueline and that the initial anger he felt was short-lived. “I hope that Andy can have a fresh start after his comeback, Jacqueline as well. I don’t know how she’s doing right now, but I hope she’ll be able to find her other half, and achieve greater heights in her career,” he said.

On April 16 last year a video of Andy Hui and former beauty pageant contestant Jacqueline Wong was circulated. The video showed them making out during a taxi ride and the incident was recorded by the taxi’s camera. The two left the taxi together for Wong’s home. The duo were reportedly drunk at that time of the incident.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Why PAP may share the same fate as Robinsons

What are my memories of Robinsons? Good ones until the last decade or so. We simply grew apart – Robinsons and I. So much so that both can’t recognise each other. Maybe that is akin to what many Singaporeans may feel...
View Post
Featured News

Heng Swee Keat reflects on his stroke and how his cabinet colleagues acted fast

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat reflected on the stroke he suffered four years ago and how his colleagues acted quickly to get him the help he needed, in a Facebook post published on Thursday (29 Oct). On 12 May 2016, Mr...
View Post
Featured News

Ousted ex-PAP MP Lam Pin Min joins car rental firm as senior advisor

Former ruling party parliamentarian Lam Pin Min has joined car rental firm Lumens as a senior advisor, over three months since he lost the 2020 general election. Dr Lam, an ophthalmologist, first joined the political arena when he was fielded as a...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet