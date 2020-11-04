Andy Hui makes a comeback 19 months after kissing scandal

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui is reportedly returning to the recording studio soon in a move to return to normalcy. Media outlet Jayne Stars reported that Andy Hui’s recording company Sun Entertainment Culture Limited has plans for Hui to rejoin the music industry with a new song.

In April last year, Hui, who is married to singer and actress Sammi Cheng, was caught kissing actress Jacqueline Wong in the back of a taxi. He is said to be making a comeback with a new single.

Sun Entertainment’s music director Joey Tang said that he will make an announcement about the matter once everything is ready. Hui first tested public response towards him by appearing as a guest on ViuTV’s music show, Chill Club in June. Following that, he has kept a low profile and stayed away from the public eye. Jayne Stars reported that Hui joined his good friends William So, Dicky Cheung and Edmond Leung recently to give out face masks to the elderly on behalf of the Banyan Services Association.

At the time, he did not inform the association’s personnel of his presence.

“And when the workers recognised Hui, the star rejected appearing on-screen,” the portal said.

Jacqueline Wong’s then-boyfriend Kenneth Ma was interviewed about the incident. The media asked Kenneth Ma about his thoughts on Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Hui and what he thought about the latter’s comeback. “I hope [Andy’s] fine, it’s been so long [since the cheating scandal], we should all look to the future,” said Ma.

He later added that he was “never angry” with either Andy or Jacqueline and that the initial anger he felt was short-lived. “I hope that Andy can have a fresh start after his comeback, Jacqueline as well. I don’t know how she’s doing right now, but I hope she’ll be able to find her other half, and achieve greater heights in her career,” he said.

On April 16 last year a video of Andy Hui and former beauty pageant contestant Jacqueline Wong was circulated. The video showed them making out during a taxi ride and the incident was recorded by the taxi’s camera. The two left the taxi together for Wong’s home. The duo were reportedly drunk at that time of the incident.

