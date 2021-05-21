International COVID 19 Elderly woman points middle finger at man asking her to wear a...

Elderly woman points middle finger at man asking her to wear a mask

She tells him to make a police report

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Another video has been circulating on WhatsApp Messenger of someone not wearing a face mask.

This time it is an elderly woman shopping for groceries.

In the video, the elderly woman is seen raising her middle finger at the beginning of the incident. This riles the man and he says repeatedly throughout the argument: “You are not wearing a mask and yet you raise the middle finger!”

- Advertisement -

The video, circulating on Wednesday (May 19), shows the elderly woman using a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) meant for older people, with her dog sitting in it.

In the video, the man who is filming her says loudly repeatedly that she is not wearing a mask.

The woman, however, responds that she is not afraid of him and urges him to report the matter to the police.

The exchange in the Hokkien dialect sees both hurling expletives at each other. At one point, the woman picks up a broom and approaches the man in a threatening manner.

Some of those who have seen the video say the incident took place at the Commonwealth Crescent market. /TISG

Read related: Auntie not wearing a mask at Tiong Bahru Plaza yells: ‘Just now drop on the floor la!’

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Elderly man attacked by otter along Kallang River, warns others of potential danger

Singapore – For one man, what started as a typical exercise session along Upper Boon Keng Road with friends became a painful encounter with a wild animal. On May 13, a 77-year-old man was exercising near Kallang River when around 20 otters...
View Post
Featured News

Goh: I wouldn’t have handed power to Lee Hsien Loong if he was strict like his father

Mr Goh Chok Tong would not have handed over the premiership of Singapore to Mr Lee Hsien Loong, if the latter reverted to his father’s stern ways, according to the second volume of Mr Goh's biography, Standing Tall. “I told the doubters...
View Post
COVID 19

Netizens urge Ong Ye Kung not too wait too long before calling for circuit breaker

Singapore— Newly-minted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung wants to wait and watch before opting for a circuit breaker, but netizens are urging him to act fast in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.  At a press conference held by the multi-ministry task...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent