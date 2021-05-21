Elderly woman points middle finger at man asking her to wear a mask

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Another video has been circulating on WhatsApp Messenger of someone not wearing a face mask.

This time it is an elderly woman shopping for groceries.

In the video, the elderly woman is seen raising her middle finger at the beginning of the incident. This riles the man and he says repeatedly throughout the argument: “You are not wearing a mask and yet you raise the middle finger!”

The video, circulating on Wednesday (May 19), shows the elderly woman using a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) meant for older people, with her dog sitting in it.

In the video, the man who is filming her says loudly repeatedly that she is not wearing a mask.

The woman, however, responds that she is not afraid of him and urges him to report the matter to the police.

The exchange in the Hokkien dialect sees both hurling expletives at each other. At one point, the woman picks up a broom and approaches the man in a threatening manner.

Some of those who have seen the video say the incident took place at the Commonwealth Crescent market. /TISG

