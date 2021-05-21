S$3,000 fine each for 8 Britons who breached Covid-19 rules while on yacht off Lazarus Island

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Eight Britons were fined S$3,000 each on Thursday (May 20) for flouting Covid-19 safe distancing measures while on a yacht off Lazarus Island on Dec 26, 2020.

They pleaded guilty to breaching Covid-19 laws, reported The Straits Times. They are Annabelle Morgan Duke, 26; Philip Edward Knatchbull Holmes, 27; Mark Alexander Bellamy, 27; Amy Georgina Hunt, 30; Thomas Cuthbert Williams-Jones, 30; Oliver Francis William Campbell, 31; Benjamin David Waters, 32; and Amy Alexandra Stewart, 32.

The group’s actions had circulated on social media on Dec 26, highlighting what appeared to be a Christmas party, with some of the individuals wearing Santa hats and dancing in the stern.

The footage showed that none of the 10 people on the yacht was wearing a mask. They also intermingled in groups of more than five, which was against the law at that time.

The individuals are permanently banned from working in Singapore for violating regulations under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, said the Ministry of Manpower on Thursday. Their former employers have also cancelled their work passes.

The remaining two had pleaded guilty earlier in March and were fined S$3,000. They are Briton Amy Grace Ropner, 28 and Singapore permanent resident Mark Lau San Mao, 30.

Ms Ropner has been banned from working in Singapore. At the same time, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced they would shorten the validity of Mr Lau’s re-entry permit on his next renewal.

According to reports, the party was told during the pre-departure briefing to maintain two groups of five at each end of the yacht with no intermingling between groups.

They were also reminded to wear a mask when not in the water, eating or drinking and to adhere to safe management measures while on the yacht.

The yacht, named Advant, was owned and operated by Beyond Luxury. It was chartered by Ms Hunt in October last year for the event.

Following the incident, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) suspended Advant’s licence for 30 days.

Violators of the Covid-19 laws may be jailed for up to six months and fined up to S$10,000 for the first offence. The sentence can double to up to a year in jail and a fine of up to S$20,000 for repeat offenders./TISG

