Drunk man arrested for allegedly kicking police, causing ruckus at Boon Keng MRT station

Singapore—The police arrested a 62-year-old man for disorderly conduct at Boon Keng MRT station shortly after 10 am on Saturday (May 8).

The man, who appeared to be drunk, allegedly attempted to kick the TransCom police officers.

On Wednesday (May 12) a video of the incident was shared on social media, showing a man yelling in front of the passenger service counter, surrounded by police.

He can be seen with his mask under his chin, arguing with the police.

At one point, he slams the glass panel at the counter, addressing the MRT staff members inside.

He then turns to the police again and grows more agitated, aggressively moving forward and pointing his finger and waving his hands in their faces.

The video, uploaded on the Singapore Forum Facebook page, is captioned, “Commotion at SMRT station. No wear mask and banging glass panel, shouting and gesculating at cops.”

Another netizen uploaded the video on the Umbrage Singapore Facebook page, captioning it, “Look like Boon Keng MRT. What happen why he take umbrage? 3 officers cannot calm him.”

The police told crowdsourced news site Stomp that they received a call for assistance from the MRT station at 10.14 am.

“Upon arrival of officers, a 62-year-old man who was believed to be drunk, was seen causing nuisance by slamming at the glass panel of the passenger service counter and shouting incoherently,” said the police.

The police made numerous attempts to calm the man, but he remained belligerent.

He allegedly resisted attempts to restrain him and even tried to kick the TransCom officers.

He was then arrested under Section 14(2) of the Liquor Control Act, for causing annoyance to the public when drunk, as well as for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty under section 353 of the Penal Code.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Investigations are being carried out by the police.

