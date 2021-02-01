Driver wants to continue sleeping after allegedly crashing into parked motorcycles

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video is circulating online of Traffic Police (TP) officers attempting to wake up the driver of a car that had allegedly crashed into parked motorcycles in a sheltered car park.

It took the officers some time and effort to wake him up. All he wanted to do was sleep.

On Friday (Jan 29), Facebook user Patrick Tan uploaded a video with the caption: “Hello mata! Wan report I’m sleeping in the car but many people disturbing and videoing me. Den hor many motorcycles come bang me when I’m sleeping. Come catch them.”

Another caption in an earlier post on the same incident reads: “Hello mata!! I wan complain 2 traffic police officers disturbing me sleeping!”

The footage was of a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. There were two TP officers at the scene. When one of them tried to get the man to cooperate and step out of the vehicle, he had his hand repeatedly swatted away. The man appeared annoyed at the officer’s efforts to wake him up.

Towards the end of the 31-second video, the man lowers the backrest of his seat as if preparing for a nap. The video has since gone viral, with more than 3,100 shares.

According to Facebook user Jack Ong, who checked the vehicle’s licence plate number in the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website, the Renault Scenic was under a private hire scheme.

The post also included a photo of the man, this time outside the vehicle. He has his back to the car as a TP officer speaks to him.

Currently, there is no confirmation on the location of the incident. /TISG

