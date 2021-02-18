Home News Domestic helpers and foreign workers gather and dance obscenely without social distancing

Some 20 of them were seen partying away without their masks on

Photo: TikTok

Two video clips of domestic helpers and foreign workers gathering and dancing without social distancing went viral after they were posted on TikTok.

The two clips were uploaded by TikTok user risna, showing a group of maids with other foreign workers as they gathering at the Kallang River.

As seen in the clips, there looked to be almost 20 people gathering. Many domestic workers were seen partying and dancing. The groups were also not wearing their masks and were not observing social distancing.

Out of the two clips, one was shared on Facebook on Monday (Feb 15), but was subsequently taken down by the user.

Another clip that still remained on the original TikTok account was from much earlier, and showed dirty food plates and mats strewn across the floor, with many people gathering.

When the original clip was posted on Facebook, many criticized the workers as locals were subject to an 8-person limit, but by gathering in public, the foreign workers managed to get away with a large group.

