Home News S’pore ready to ramp up vaccination efforts with first shipment of Moderna’s...

S’pore ready to ramp up vaccination efforts with first shipment of Moderna’s vaccine

The vaccine is ahead of schedule and is the second Covid-19 vaccine to be approved in Singapore after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Photo: FB screengrab/Ong Ye Kung

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – The first shipment of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Singapore ahead of schedule.

On Wednesday (Feb 17), a Singapore Airlines (SIA) freighter arrived at Changi Airport at about 1:40 pm after a transit stop in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) initially announced on Feb 3 that the first shipment of Moderna’s vaccines would arrive around March 2021, given there were no delays.

The Moderna vaccine is the second Covid-19 vaccine to be approved in Singapore after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Moderna vaccine has shown a high efficacy rate of 94 per cent, with the benefits outweighing the risks, said the Health Sciences Authority, in its review of clinical data.

- Advertisement -

According to Education Minister Lawrence Wong, another batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine also arrived on Wednesday.

“These shipments will enable us to progressively roll out our vaccination programme, with vaccination for seniors in the community set to begin later next week,” said Mr Wong in a Facebook post.

He confirmed that more shipments of the two vaccines would arrive over the coming months. “We will continue to monitor our supplies closely, to meet our target of vaccinating all Singaporeans and long-term residents by the end of this year.”

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung took to Facebook on Wednesday (Feb 18) to welcome the first shipment. He announced that the batch arrived via SQ7137 from Brussels, Belgium.

“Singapore Airlines and SATS have been busy with cargo deliveries,” said Mr Ong. “This has put to good use our capabilities to handle temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and the connectivity with cities around the world.”

This also means Singapore is ready to ramp up vaccination for Singaporeans, he added.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also posted on Facebook to confirm that the country’s vaccination programme is “proceeding smoothly.”

“The latest delivery will allow us to continue as planned. More vaccination centres will open soon across Singapore. I hope seniors will book their appointments when their turn comes so that we can all stay protected together,” said Mr Lee. /TISG

Read related: 94% drop in symptomatic Covid-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine: Israeli study

94% drop in symptomatic Covid-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine: Israeli study

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Despite Covid, auntie keeps up 40-year tradition of preparing porridge for SGBudget team

Singapore—In a truly unusual time, things that are more or less “normal” can lend both comfort and stability. Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who will be announcing this year’s budget on Tuesday afternoon (Feb 16), took the time to shoutout to the...
View Post
Featured News

Bank reimburses Singaporean student who lost S$14,000 in scam

Singapore—A 24-year-old Singaporean student living in the UK was conned of S$14,000 in a bank scam, but fortunately the bank agreed to give her a complete reimbursement. The student, whose real name is not given in the straitstimes.com (ST) report, was by...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim indirectly calls out Lam Pin Min for giving out bursaries in his ward

Jamus Lim, the Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC, took to social media calling out the current system whereby grassroots advisors - and not the MPs - give out grants or bursaries. The grassroots advisers belong to the People's...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent