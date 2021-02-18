Lim Tean celebrates ‘opposition’ CNY dinner with Lee Hsien Yang, Tan Cheng Bock and Terry Xu

- Advertisement -

Singapore—On Thursday morning (Feb 18), lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean posted on Facebook a photo of a Chinese New Year dinner gathering of figures from various groups.

Mr Lim entitled it “Gong Xi Fa Cai To The Opposition!”

Included in the photo were Dr Tan Cheng Bock and his wife, Cecilia Lee Choon Lian; Lee Hsien Yang and his wife, Lee Suet Fern; as well as Terry Xu and Khush Chopra.

He wrote, “The food and wine were outstanding and the conversation stimulating. We live in very interesting times and I believe great developments will take place in Singapore this decade which will change our society for the better.”

The dinner was held at Black Society, a Cantonese restaurant at Vivo City. Mr Lim thanked Ms Jun Low, who is also in the photo, for hosting the dinner. Ms Low is the owner of the restaurant.

The different personalities seen in the photos are connected in various ways.

- Advertisement -

Dr Tan is currently the Secretary-General of Progress Singapore Party (PSP). However, he also served as a Member of Parliament for 26 years when he was still with the People’s Action Party, which was founded by the country’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and is currently led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

PM Lee is the brother of Lee Hsien Yang, and, of course, brother in law to Lee Fern Suet, a noted international lawyer.

Lee Hsien Yang is a member of the PSP, as is, Mr Khush Chopra, a non-practicing lawyer.

Mr Lim, the leader of the People’s Voice political party, is the lawyer of Mr Xu in his ongoing libel case. PM Lee had filed a suit against him almost two years ago after an article with the headline “PM Lee’s wife, Ho Ching, weirdly shares article on cutting ties with family members.” It was published on the TOC website and Facebook page on Aug 15, 2019.

The article mentioned the rift between PM Lee and his siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling, the will of their father, the late PM Lee Kuan Yew, and the family property at 38 Oxley Road.

The final will of the late Prime Minister had been prepared by Lee Suet Fern. Last November, the Court of Three Judges suspended her from practising law for 15 months over her handling of the will.

Mr Lim’s CNY photo has since been shared over a hundred times since its posting, with many netizens commending the opposition figures for coming together.

/TISG

Read also: Sizeable damages sought by PM Lee in lawsuit against TOC editor

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg