Featured News SG Politics

Doctor advised Iswaran to not travel for 12 days after he was released from Melbourne hospital

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) commented on the former Transport Minister S Iswaran’s extended stay overseas.

Mr Iswaran, who is facing corruption charges in court, had traveled to Melbourne to help his son settle into university. He was supposed to have returned from Australia on 4 Mar but was given a 16-day extension as he had fallen ill while abroad.

“The prosecution was informed on March 5 that Mr Iswaran had been discharged from hospital that day and that Mr Iswaran was advised by his doctor not to travel for 12 days following the discharge,” a spokesman from the AGC told The Straits Times.

Mr Iswaran had been admitted to Cabrini Malvern, a private hospital in Melbourne, due to a respiratory illness.

On Feb 8, he appeared at the State Courts to apply to be allowed to leave Singapore. The prosecution gave several conditions in allowing his departure, which included a cash bail of S$500,000.

He was also required to give the investigation officer his itinerary and address in Australia and stay contactable. Mr Iswaran is required to hand in his travel documents within 24 hours of his return.

See also  Gloves against blogger are off

Read also: Iswaran allowed to leave Singapore to help his son settle in at Australian university

On Jan 18, Mr Iswaran was slapped with 27 charges, including corruption charges. He has maintained his innocence and says that he will clear his name.

Having been placed on leave for the second half of 2023, he also told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a letter of his decision to return the salary and MP allowance during that time since he had been unable to fulfil his duties.

Mr Iswaran added that he would not endeavour to reverse this decision should he be acquitted.

He is currently out on S$800,000 bail.

ST added on Feb 8 that Mr Navin Shanmugaraj Thevar, one of the lawyers representing Mr Iswaran, has asked for an early trial for him so that “evidence can be fully aired and the matter decided as soon as possible”.

On March 22, a criminal case disclosure conference for his case will be held in the High Court.

See also  AGC waives costs for POFMA case, but SDP to apply for costs to be waived if party pursues appeal

The former minister faces two charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, one charge of obstruction of justice, and 24 charges of obtaining a valuable thing as a public servant related to having allegedly accepted from billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng “valuable things” worth more than S$384,000 between November 2015 and December 2022. /TISG

Read also: Tan See Leng replaces S Iswaran as cabinet rep for Eurasian community

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

When RM1 from a Malaysian Samaritan becomes the ticket to freedom for two Singaporeans stranded in a JB Shopping Mall car park

September 17, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News In the Hood

“Singapore aunty kiasu power!” — Woman stops car with just her hand and body in Second Link traffic jam to allow her own car to cut in

September 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Forbes 2024: PM Lawrence Wong is the highest-paid country head in the world!

September 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business & Economy

Singapore stock market poised for boost as Fed readies rate cut

September 17, 2024 Gemma Iso
Law

Scam alert: Victims lose $28K due to phishing scams impersonating OneMotoring

September 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

New private home sales in Singapore hit 16-year low; interest rate cut and new project launches could boost sales

September 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Chee Hong Tat: “If we don’t try, our chances of success are zero” — SG prepared to make “bold changes” to revitalise its struggling stock market

September 17, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.