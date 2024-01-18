SINGAPORE: Former Transport Minister S Iswaran has revealed that he rejects and plans to contest the corruption charges the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has slapped him with today (18th Jan), as he resigned from the Cabinet and the ruling party on 16 Jan 2024.

Mr Iswaran, who has been on leave for more than six months since July 11, vehemently denied the charges and expressed his intent to focus on clearing his name in a resignation letter to PM Lee dated Jan 16.

The former West Coast GRC MP, in a separate letter dated Jan 17, informed PM Lee of his decision to return the salary and MP allowance received during the CPIB investigations, citing the inability to discharge his duties. He clarified that he wouldn’t seek the return of these funds if acquitted.

He said, “My family and I have decided to return the monies because we cannot in all good conscience benefit from them when I was unable, on account of the investigations, to discharge my duties as a minister and Member of Parliament.”

While he expressed disappointment and sadness at Mr Iswaran’s departure, in a letter responding to his resignation, PM Lee said:

“But it is essential that I deal with such matters rigorously in accordance with the law. It is the right thing to do. We must uphold the integrity of the party and the Government. I am sure you understand the importance of doing so. Singaporeans expect no less.”

Mr Iswaran faced a district judge today and was charged with two counts of corruption involving the alleged acceptance of over $160,000 from hotelier Ong Beng Seng. The charges relate to advancing Mr Ong’s business interests in a Singapore Grand Prix contract with the Singapore Tourism Board.

Mr Iswaran also faces 24 charges for accepting “valuable things” worth more than S$384,000 from Mr Ong between 2015 and 2022, including Singapore Grand Prix tickets, a paid-for trip to Doha on a private plane, tickets to UK plays and musicals, football matches, and such, in exchange for advancing Mr Ong’s business interests.

Meanwhile, the government has made Chee Hong Tat the new transport minister. Mr Chee served as Acting Transport Minister six months before Mr Iswaran was interdicted from his duties.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will take charge of the trade relations portfolio Mr Iswaran previously handled.