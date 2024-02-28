SINGAPORE: In the wake of former Cabinet representative S Iswaran’s resignation amid an ongoing corruption lawsuit, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng has been appointed as the new representative of the Eurasian community in the Singapore Cabinet.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took to Facebook to make the announcement, emphasizing the historical significance of Eurasians in Singapore’s multicultural tapestry.

He highlighted the presence of Eurasians even before the founding of the Singapore Settlement in 1819, noting the establishment of The Eurasian Association, Singapore, in 1919 to safeguard their interests.

With the resignation of S Iswaran last month, leaving the representative role vacant, the Eurasian Association reached out to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, requesting continued representation in the Cabinet.

Revealing that the Association requested Dr Tan, the Prime Minister endorsed their choice.

Mr Lee said on Facebook, “The Eurasians are an important part of the Singapore story, and to uphold their interests, a Cabinet member will be designated to represent them.”

Effective immediately, Dr Tan, who also serves as Second Minister for Trade and Industry, will shoulder the responsibility of advocating for the Eurasian community within the Cabinet.