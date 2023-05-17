Disappointed McDonald’s customer posts photo of barely full “large” French fries order

SINGAPORE: A netizen upset at how small his order of French fries was posted a photo of a carton of large fries that appeared to have a lot of room to spare.

“Just received my order from grab and this is the portion of fries I received,” wrote Mr William Tan on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday night (May 15). He also tagged the Facebook pages of both McDonald’s and McDonald’s SengKang Rivervale.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to McDonald’s Singapore for comment.

It appears from netizens’ comments that Mr Tan is not the only person to have received such small portions from the fast food giant.

“Happened for my orders also. Guess that will be portion for our upcoming orders from now,” wrote one.

Another added, “Mine was worst last week, and i was taking away, not delivery.”

One chimed in, “Few months back, me also… two under size larges fries! No Standard Liao haiz…”

“Yes. Macdonald drop standard liao. My son order a small fries. When I receive my order the fries can count how many pcs,” another wrote.

“Many times received large fries in this same portion. From Rivervale mall,” a netizen added.

However, a netizen who works at McDonald’s offered an explanation for the seemingly small portion.

“fries turn soggy will sag like papaya melons, in the photo. if still hot and fresh, it will be filled to the brim. i work at mcdonalds, i can confirm. thats why dine-in is still the best, can on the spot check.”

But other netizens had other explanations.

“The smaller pack is the same volume as the larger pack. They are designed it this way to let you pay more for the upsize. Same goes for the cold drink too!,” one wrote.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg