“Can drive expensive car but can’t afford parking fees; always park illegally at loading/unloading bay!” — HDB resident calls driver out online

SINGAPORE: An online user took an issue with an illegally parked car, sharing pictures of the vehicle and calling out the driver.

“Can drive expensive car but can’t afford parking fees,” was the message shared by an online user who took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Monday (Aug 7) to make an issue public. “Always parked illegally at loading and unloading bay!” the netizen included.

Attached to the post were photos of the same car, taken from different angles and at different times of the day.

Many online users took to the post’s comments section to share their two cents on the matter.

A handful argued that the driver could afford the fine. “Driver is rich to pay for illegal parking fine…. No need to worry!” said one.

Another wrote, “He/she can afford the fine.”

Still, a third commented, “It’s not (that) they can’t afford parking fees. They want to be nearer to their destination, less walking. My friend’s flat in Yishun, multistorey carpark is 8 blocks away. Every time I go sent or collect my dog for dog sitting I have to walk 8 blocks to and flow. So I think (forget) it, I’m paying the fine if LTA catch me, so I park double yellow line. I only stop for 15mins, was never fine, it’s been 2 years every Saturday sometimes Sunday. I’m not telling you the location incase you guys report me lol.”

Some netizens brought up convenience, with one saying “$100 for the convenience is worth it as the MSCP can be too far away. Probably his/her few minutes worth more than $100. As long as they are willing to face the music or the fine, then it’s their own business.”

“Meanwhile delivery people kena saman because no place to park because the loading unloading lot is taken up by these ‘rich people'” said another.

Still, one user pointed out, “I love that you made the effort to take pictures from different angles.”

