Workers’ Party holds National Day flag distribution at Serangoon Gardens

SINGAPORE: On Sunday morning (Aug 6), Workers’ Party MPs held a flag distribution activity ahead of the upcoming National Day this Wednesday, with WP chief Pritam Singh, party chair Sylvia Lim, and their fellow Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam meeting and mingling with residents of Serangoon.

Their choice of venue for the activity is perhaps significant, as Serangoon had been the ward of former MP Leon Perera, who recently stepped down. In the wake of his resignation, the WP leadership immediately reassured Serangoon residents that they would be taken care of.

In a video posted on the WP TikTok channel, the three MPs can be seen giving out mini flags to smiling residents, many of whom gamely wave them.

The fourth Aljunied GRC MP, Mr Muhamad Faisal Bin Abdul Manap, also the party’s vice chairman, was brought to the hospital on July 24 for a cardiac condition but is now recovering.

Ms Lim, who, like Mr Singh and Mr Giam, was dressed in red and black, wrote in an Instagram post, “Happy 58th National Day to everyone and this morning, to residents at Serangoon Gardens and Serangoon North!

We were also happy to see the good progress of the artwork on a mural at Blk 151A, a project started by Leon Perera. With @pritamsingh76 @geraldgiam and volunteers. #SerangoonGardens #SerangoonNorth #AljunuedGRC“

The three MPs posed in front of the wall where the mural is being painted, which now has different birds painted on it.

On his part, Mr Singh, the Leader of the Opposition, wrote that he was “Grateful to meet many residents during our flag distribution exercise at the Serangoon Gardens hawker centre and in the Serangoon North commercial centre on the occasion of the upcoming National Day celebrations.”

He added that while having some Bak Chor Mee after the flag distribution activity, he talked to Mr Leow Hock Sin, who happened to have been the local winner of the 1986 Singapore marathon.

“Never a dull moment in Aljunied GRC!” added Mr Singh. /TISG

