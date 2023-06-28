Sylvia Lim on Prague trip with Tan Chuan-Jin, and other MPs, visiting Czech legislature

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chair Sylvia Lim sent a postcard from Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, over social media on Tuesday (June 27), where she is with fellow Members of Parliament.

“Accompanying Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin on an official trip, visiting the Czech legislature. The Czech Republic was part of Czechoslovakia under the Soviet sphere of influence, now it is firmly in the EU and NATO. Prague is beautiful by day and by night. #Parliaments,” she wrote.

Along with Mr Tan (Marine Parade GRC) and Ms Lim (Aljunied GRC) are Ms Rahayu Mahzam (PAP Jurong GRC), Ms Denise Phua (PAP Jalan Besar GRC), and Mr Chong Kee Hiong (PAP Bishan–Toa Payoh GRC).

Mr Tan noted in a Facebook post, “So glad that our non-resident ambassador Tan Soo Khoon is here with us too! Our former Speaker!”

The official visit marked the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Singapore and the Czech Republic. It began on Monday (June 26) with a meeting with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Mrs Markéta Pekarová Adamová, Mr Tan’s counterpart.

The President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, H.E. Mr Miloš Vystrčil, also hosted the delegation from Singapore to lunch, where they had a “substantive lunch discussion on a wide range of issues”, the Speaker wrote.

“In our various dialogues, we discussed the current situation in Russia and Ukraine, the state of things in Europe, US-China relations, cross-straits matters, climate change and sustainability, education, information and dis-information and what to do about it and the list went on. Obviously, we also talked about how we can further deepen the relations between our two nations.

I also took the opportunity to meet Jiří Kejval, President of the Czech Olympic Committee. He had actually just came back from Singapore! He attended our Olympic ESports Week and I’m glad that they found it a hugely ground-breaking and successful start to this new chapter in our Olympic journey,” added Mr Tan. /TISG

