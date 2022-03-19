Home News Did you get Covid-19 jabs? 85% of S'poreans credit positive experience to...

Did you get Covid-19 jabs? 85% of S’poreans credit positive experience to decision to get vaxxed

A photo illustration shows a surgical mask beside a token and mobile phone application, both using the TraceTogether digital system implemented by the government to aid contact tracing efforts in an attempt to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Singapore on September 1, 2021. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

Singapore's high vaccination rate is often cited and even complimented in reports on Covid-19. It also represents the success of the move to digitise the country and deliver services by mobile means

By Hana O
What prompted  many Singaporeans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 so quickly?  Going by the findings of a study, much depends on others having had a positive experience.

The importance of delivering a positive experience in driving outcomes is highlighted in a recent study on Singaporeans and why they decided  to get vaccinated.

More than eight out of 10 or 85 per cent of the respondents agreed that the experience provided by government agencies, such as the information available and easy-to-use booking systems, influenced their decision to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The study was conducted in November last year by Qualtrics, an experience management company, and  involved 1,101 respondents in Singapore who were 18 and  older.

“To ensure that the data was reflective of the population, we set quotas for responses to match the gender, age, and income demographics of each country,”  Qualtrics said in a press release on Mar 16.

At a time when government agencies here are working to modernise and expand their services in response to changing resident demands, expectations and behaviours, these findings show the direct link between positive customer experience and outcomes.

“As part of government service delivery transformation, the digitisation of services must be a continued priority,” Qualtrics noted.

About 52 per cent of the respondents said they were more satisfied when using digital platforms, and 68 per cent said that since the pandemic stated, they had made greater use of digital platforms to engage with government agencies.

Similarly, 60 per cent said they now expect to use digital platforms most of the time when accessing such services.

Qualtrics noted that “With programs and initiatives in Singapore being launched to drive digital adoption and good cyber hygiene among the country’s senior population, findings reveal an increasing willingness to embrace digital platforms.”

About 53 per cent of the respondents in their sixties and older  said they now expect to use digital platforms when accessing government services, compared with 14 per cent who said they would rarely use them.

“Following two years of rapid digital transformation, residents have high expectations from service providers. This requires a shift in how government agencies manage their programs, with a critical need to rapidly uncover opportunities to deliver better resident outcomes and take immediate action to improve the services being delivered,” said Phillip Bland, Industry Advisor for Public Sector Solution Strategy, Qualtrics.

 

“We are already seeing some government agencies make progress in these new environments, and it will ultimately lead to better outcomes for all involved – from greater trust through to a rise in inclusive citizen access to programs and initiatives.”

According to the findings, government agencies managing health, including Covid-19-tracing and vaccination status, transport, and education, got the highest number of satisfied residents with the experiences being delivered.

Those surveyed also favoured  using mobile channels with agencies dealing with health and transport issues, further highlighting the impact of a positive digital experience, said Qualtrics./TISG

Utter nonsense and waste of resources: netizens on TraceTogether, SafeEntry being used until vaccine-differentiated measures no longer needed

