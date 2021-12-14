Home News All S'porean households to receive S$100 CDC vouchers digitally, can be used...

All S’porean households to receive S$100 CDC vouchers digitally, can be used at hawkers and heartland merchants

Photo: FB screengrab/Lee Hsien Loong

“You can collect and use the vouchers using your phone. I did it myself and found it quick and convenient!” — Lee Hsien Loong

By Hana O
Singapore — On Monday (Dec 13), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong launched the financial scheme providing S$130 million worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to all Singaporean Households.

The nationwide CDC vouchers scheme is part of a S$900 million Household Support Package announced in the 2021 Budget, said the CDC in a press release.

The vouchers can be used at participating hawkers and heartland merchants who are key threads in Singapore’s social fabric that continues to help foster a sense of shared identity and community spirit among Singaporeans, CDC noted.

It added that the financial scheme has two key objectives: to thank Singaporeans for their sense of solidarity during the pandemic and to support hawkers and merchants affected by the pandemic.

Up to 1.3 million households in Singapore will receive S$100 in CDC vouchers which can be claimed and spent before Dec 31, 2022.

Claiming process

Only one member of each household is needed to claim the vouchers at the following link, using their Singpass to log in.

A CDC vouchers link will then be sent to the registered mobile phone number of the claimant. The link can be shared with other household members, thus sharing the voucher.

Members of the public can look for the CDC voucher decal at hawker stalls and heartland merchants to use the voucher.

Photo: FB screengrab/Lee Hsien Loong

To spend the voucher, the resident will need to click on the link, select the amount to be used and show the QR code to the participating stall. The merchant will then scan the code using their RedeemSG App.

“We understand that not every resident is digitally-savvy, and some may need help using the digital vouchers. The CDC is committed to making sure all residents get to use their S$100 CDC Vouchers,” said Denise Phua, mayor of Central Singapore District.

Therefore, assistance will be available at Community Centres/Clubs (CCs) and selected Residents’ Committee (RC) and Residents’ Network (RN) Centres for those who are unsure of the process.

“Priority for assistance shall be given to seniors without household members to help them claim their vouchers,” said CDC.

Meanwhile, residents without smartphones or who need help to set up or reset their Singpass accounts can also visit a CC for assistance.

When needed, there will also be an option to print a hard copy of the voucher at CCs, said CDC.

“In addition, Digital Ambassadors at the SG Digital community hubs found in selected CCs and public libraries island-wide will provide assistance for digitally less savvy residents who need help to claim their digital vouchers.”

Ms Phua said, “We hope the vouchers can help defray some of our residents’ daily living costs and support our hawkers and heartland merchants who may be struggling due to the pandemic.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Lee said that over 200,000 households have already claimed the vouchers.

“You can collect and use the vouchers using your phone. I did it myself and found it quick and convenient!” he added.

More details can be found here. /TISG

