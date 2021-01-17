Home News Woman used improvised device to steal Budget 2020 grocery vouchers

Woman used improvised device to steal Budget 2020 grocery vouchers

She pleads guilty and will return to court next month for sentencing

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Police Force

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A food delivery rider pleaded guilty to theft charges on Friday (Jan 15) involving Budget 2020 grocery vouchers worth S$450.

Asmah Isnin, 34, admitted using an improvised device, consisting of a pen, fishing hook and some sticky tape, to pick up the grocery vouchers from the letter boxes of three people, including a married couple, according to todayonline.com.

The court heard that she committed theft twice in October last year, targeting letter boxes in Block 124, Kim Tian Place.

Asmah had received her own vouchers but began looking for more by peeking through the flaps of letter boxes belonging to other residents.

- Advertisement -

She spotted two sets in a letter box belonging to a couple who had moved out. She used her improvised device to pick up the vouchers and used them.

Her actions were brought to light after the couple called the Health Promotion Board hotline asking about their vouchers. The agency informed them that the vouchers were mailed to their previous address and had already been spent.

The other victim was a 57-year-old from the same block. The woman called the Tiong Bahru Community Centre to inquire about her vouchers but learnt that they had already been used.

The police identified Asmah through closed-circuit television footage and she was arrested on Oct 16, 2020.

It was reported that she had not made restitution. Meanwhile, the victims applied to the respective authorities for replacement vouchers.

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Joseph Gwee, Asmah has several previous theft convictions, including one in 2015 when she was imprisoned for six months for stealing an electric bicycle worth S$1,300.

The DPP sought a sentence of at least 10 months in jail in the current case. “The accused’s antecedent record clearly evinces a pattern of offences without any sign or acknowledgement of contrition or remorse,” he said.

Asmah, who was unrepresented, asked District Judge Prem Raj to defer her sentencing due to a scheduled operation and her father’s ill health. She will return to court on Feb 19 for sentencing.

Singaporeans aged 21 and above last year residing in one-room and two-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats and who do not own more than one property were eligible to receive the S$150 vouchers released in October and again in December. /TISG

Read related: Man who stole S$600 worth of Budget 2020 grocery vouchers and burnt some as offering to late wife sent to jail

Man who stole S$600 worth of Budget 2020 grocery vouchers and burnt some as offering to late wife sent to jail

- Advertisement -
Featured News

9 new NMPs lay out topics they will be bringing up in Parliament

Singapore—House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin announced on Thursday (Jan 14) that the nine new Nominated Members of Parliament (NMP) are to be appointed on Jan 21. The NMP scheme, introduced in Singapore in 1990, was put in place to ensure that there would...
View Post
Featured News

Chee Soon Juan posts video calling out “sinful waste of public funds in Bukit Batok”

Singapore—Dr Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), posted a video on his Facebook page on Wednesday (Jan 13) decrying a "sinful waste of public funds in Bukit Batok.” He was referring to a proposed linkway from Member...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching shares post defending Chan Chun Sing

Singapore—On her Facebook page Madam Ho Ching showed support for Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, not only once, but twice. Part of Mr Chan’s job is ensuring Singapore’s supply of food and essentials as part of his job. Mdm Ho, who...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore