Delivery man throws woman’s parcel on the ground, tells her she can lodge complaint against him if she wants

SINGAPORE: A recent video showed a confrontation between a woman and a delivery man after she called him out on his rude and unprofessional behaviour. Not only did the man, an employee of Qxpress, throw down the woman’s parcel on the ground in front of her door, but he also challenged her to file a complaint against him if she so wished.

The video, titled “Rude Qxpress Delivery an(d) Threw Parcel On The Floor And Challenge Customer To Complaint Against Him”, was posted on the YouTube account of COMPLAINT SINGAPORE on Monday (June 12). The incident itself is said to have taken place on May 23, as can be seen by the time stamp on the video.

It begins with the woman opening her door to the man from Qxpress when he rings the doorbell.

The delivery man can then be seen pointing to the package and is heard telling her to take it.

The woman tells him, however, to bring it into the house instead.

Appearing to be upset by her response, the delivery man throws the package at her, and it lands on the ground in front of her door.

He can then be heard in Chinese telling her that he already gave her the parcel and that she should not say it never arrived.

But the woman, however, questioned him as to why he threw her package to the floor and what kind of attitude was he having.

“How else do you want me to put down the parcel?” the man answered.

The confrontation turned into an argument, and the man later challenged the woman to go ahead and complain about him.

”What kind of service is this?” the woman asked.

Instead of merely leaving, the man continued to answer the woman, even as he left her property.

“An official complaint raised against Qxpress for investigation, pending results soon,” the caption on the video reads.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Qxpress for further comment. /TISG

