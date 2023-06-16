Woman says her new Samsung washing machine & dryer needed servicing 8 times in 2 years, now it no longer works

SINGAPORE: A woman wrote over social media that her Samsung washing machine and dryer, which she bought brand-new two years ago, has required no less than eight trips from the company’s technicians for servicing.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (June 14), Ms Chloe Lim Wei Wei detailed the difficulties she’s had with her washing machine and dryer, including problems with water drainage, panel, motherboard, and drum.

Her kitchen, she added, has flooded three times, while her whole house has flooded once because of the unit.

She also explained the drum issue as follows: “There is loud banging noise before the episode turned into a shaky washing machine when we use it. It took them two to three trips to confirm the drum is faulty. So the technician told me to wait for a phone call from Samsung to arrange for bringing it back to repair and a loan set.”

Ms Lim added that she received a call in April saying she’d be placed in a queue for a loan set made up of less than 10 people. However, two months later, when the unit was no longer working, the loan set still had not been issued by the company, and there were no parts for the drum yet.

“Even if they bring it back for repair there is no timeline as to when my washing machine can be repaired,” she wrote.

Ms Lim added that while calling the company twice or thrice daily, she is still waiting.

“I request a replacement NEW set or store credit to change out this faulty machine. I was told to wait for a phone call as their management need time to escalate. From April till now, I believe I was truly patient with them and the numerous problems this washing machine had given me. It is unfair for me to be waiting for no solution and thrown in the inconvenience of no washing machine. This is the worse customer service and product anyone could deal with!”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to both Ms Lim and Samsung for further comment. /TISG

