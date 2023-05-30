Woman seeks help in finding motorbike stolen at Bedok North

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to seek assistance in finding a motorcycle that had been stolen at Bedok North. She added that the motorbike had been fully paid for.

Posting a picture of the motorcycle along with relevant information about it, Ms Ziah Fiyah wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday night (May 29), Help please. Please help keep a lookout for stolen bike. Yamaha RXZ FG9499C.”

Ms Ziah added that she had parked the motorbike on May 28 at Bedok North and realised that it had been stolen by 11 am on that day.

She added that a police report had already been filed about the missing motorcycle.

“On the side note: a Bike is fully paid. Not by installment. Wont be towed by shop. Bike also parked at home parking (lot). Not illegally parked to get tow away.”

Anyone with information concerning the stolen motorbike may contact Ms Ziah at 98242725 or 84811767.

According to the photo Ms Ziah posted, the motorbike belongs to her friend.

Ms Ziah also posted a photo of the bike on her profile.

In Singapore, theft is a punishable offence with as much as three years’ jail time, a fine, or both.

Two years ago, when a man posted about his bicycle getting stolen, he received one as a gift from a kind stranger.

Mr Amirul Hasif also took to Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page to request for the public to keep an eye out for his bicycle, which got stolen. “Hi guys, (my) bike used to go to the office gone (kena stole),” wrote Mr Hasif.

He added the details of his stolen bicycle and contact details for those who came across the missing item. “Last location at MRT Rochor B exit,” noted Mr Hasif.

The following day, Mr Hasif provided an update on his predicament. “Maybe angel without wings,” he said.

A kind stranger had sent him a private message, offering him a replacement bicycle. /TISG

