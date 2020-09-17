Delivery driver claims he was denied access to Changi Airport Cargo Terminal due to past conviction

- Advertisement -

A delivery driver has claimed that he was denied access to Changi Airport Cargo Terminal due to his past conviction.

Facebook user Crow Yuzree, who appears to be a Lalamove employee, claimed on social media that the police personnel at the terminal spoke to him as though he was the “scum of society” and looked at him as though he was a “dead rat”.

Revealing that he had to get someone else to complete his delivery job, Yuzree shared on 3 Sept: “I was denied access to Changi Airport Cargo Terminal because of my past conviction. I had to find someone else to do the delivery for me & it’s totally fine for this hiccup.

“What I don’t get is why the officers there (Cisco & SPF) talked to me like I’m a ‘scum of the society’? The look they gave me was as if they’re looking at a DEAD RAT!”

While Yuzree acknowledges that he has a “colourful background,” he asked why the public officers could not treat him equally. Sharing that he was frustrated by the experience, the netizen wrote: “Yes, I have a very ‘colourful’ background. But does that give them the right to not treat me equally? They’re public officers after all? Sigh…”

He added: “It’s ok! It’s my life and I don’t owe them a living. I’m trying to earn an honest living here.”

The Independent has reached out to Changi Airport Group for comment. We will update this story once we receive a response.